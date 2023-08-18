AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Premier Daniel Andrews
Premier Daniel Andrews announced last month that Victoria would not host the Games as planned. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Commonwealth Games

Victoria to pay $380m to Comm Games for cancelled event

Duncan Murray August 19, 2023

The Victorian government has agreed to pay Commonwealth Games bodies $380 million in compensation after cancelling the 2026 event.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the shock announcement last month that Victoria would not host the Games as planned due to concerns they would far exceed initial cost expectations.

Following the announcement, mediation was launched between the State of Victoria, The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships (CGFP), and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

Lawyers for the state government travelled to London last month to negotiate what the cost would be for terminating the contract.

Following confidential “good faith” discussions, Victoria agreed to pay the three parties a total of $380 million.

“All parties engaged respectfully and made appropriate concessions in order to reach an agreement,” the groups said in a joint statement.

“The settlement finalises all matters between the parties.”

Appointed as mediators in the process were former New Zealand Judge, the Honourable Kit Toogood KC and the former Chief Justice of the WA Supreme Court, the Honourable Wayne Martin AC KC.

In cancelling the regional Victorian Games on July 18, Mr Andrews cited a forecast rise in costs from between $2 billion and $3 billion to between $6 billion and $7 billion.

During mediation the Commonwealth Games parties also agreed that the multi-hub regional model was more expensive to host than the traditional models.

Mr Andrews has repeatedly said he would not spend up to $7 billion to host the event and dismissed the idea of moving the Games to Melbourne, which he said would still have cost more than $4 billion.

A newly released costings document estimated the extra cost pressures at about $2 billion, citing compressed timelines, supply constraints, accommodation shortfalls and major sports code displacement costs.

Requirements by the Commonwealth Games Federation for athletes’ villages saw the cost of accommodation alone jump from an estimated $200 million to well over $1 billion.

“The requirements for housing during the Games, as compared to after the Games, and land not being suitable at this time for permanent housing in Ballarat means that it was necessary to shift to building a high proportion of temporary demountable structures, which significantly reduced any potential private sector interest,” the document stated.

Also putting pressure on the event according to the new costings, was an estimated general operations price tag of close to $1.5 billion, up from an initial $1.1 billion.

Transport costs surged from $110 million to over $300 million, while potential police and security spending ballooned to almost half a billion dollars compared to early estimates of $200 million.

State and federal inquiries have been set up to investigate the cancellation of the 2026 Games.

Mr Andrews and former Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan have both been called to appear before the federal inquiry, but cannot be forced to do so.

Committee member and Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie said earlier this month Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin and chief executive Katie Sadleir would also be called on to give evidence.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.