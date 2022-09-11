AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 21-gun salute at the Proclamation of King Charles III in Canberra
The governor-general proclaimed the king's accession in a traditional ceremony at Parliament House. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • heads of state

Victoria to proclaim Australia’s new king

Tara Cosoleto and Andrew Brown
September 12, 2022

Victoria will officially proclaim King Charles III as Australia’s monarch, a day after the rest of the country honoured the new king.

Victoria’s Lieutenant-Governor, Chief Justice and other senior officers will swear oaths to Charles III in a proclamation ceremony at Government House in Melbourne on Monday morning. 

It comes after Governor-General David Hurley proclaimed the new king’s accession on Sunday afternoon in a traditional ceremony at Parliament House.

After Mr Hurley read out the proclamation, God Save the King was played and a 21-gun salute rang out across the nation’s capital.

Flags were also raised to full mast to honour the new king, before they were again lowered on Sunday evening. 

They will remain at half mast until the day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which is scheduled for September 19.

“Australia is an unfinished product. It is now entering a new era,” the governor-general told reporters on Sunday.

“Most Australians have not known a world without Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing is the end of an era.”

All states except Victoria held their own proclamation ceremonies on Sunday.

A national memorial service for the Queen will be held in Canberra on September 22 as the country observes a national day of mourning.

The one-off public holiday will be held three days after the London funeral of the late monarch. 

“I encourage all Australians, wherever you may be, to take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary life of service,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday.

Federal parliament will be suspended this week but some state parliaments will sit briefly on Tuesday to hear condolence motions.

In Victoria, MPs will also be required to swear allegiance to King Charles III.

The prime minister and Mr Hurley will then travel to London on Thursday to attend the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Before then, the Queen’s coffin will be driven from Balmoral Castle to Scotland’s capital Edinburgh and be flown to London later in the week.

It will remain at Buckingham Palace before being taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state for four days, allowing the public to pay their respects.

