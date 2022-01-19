AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
JAMES MERLINO MENTAL HEALTH PRESSER
Acting Victorian Health Minister James Merlino says prospective parents will be able to resume IVF. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Victorian IVF services resume after pause

Benita Kolovos January 20, 2022

Prospective parents will be able to resume IVF in Victoria after the state government reversed a pause on some procedures. 

Acting Health Minister James Merlino has announced some services will restart from Thursday, with hospitals scaling up their operations to enable procedures to resume from 11.59pm on Tuesday. 

Mr Merlino received advice from the chief health officer that restrictions on IVF procedures can be removed, given the “specialist nature of the workforce and the facilities and equipment used are not imperative to support the pandemic response at this time”.

The health department will work with the Royal Women’s Hospital to prioritise urgent patients, ensuring that the changes do not affect the COVID-19 response in that hospital.

IVF clinics were contacted earlier this month and asked to cancel some appointments as part of a pause on elective surgeries as the state’s hospital system became overwhelmed due to the Omicron outbreak.

But the most time-critical IVF procedures for patients such as couples whose eggs were about to expire and women who took pre-cycle medication before January 6 were still able to go ahead.

The pause was met with widespread criticism, including from prospective parents, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, with the latter describing it as “cruel and heartless”.

An online petition to reinstate fertility and IVF treatments also garnered almost 140,000 signatures.

“IVF is a challenging journey for anyone to go through, let alone in the midst of a global pandemic, and we’re deeply sorry for the distress caused by affected services in recent weeks,” Mr Merlino said.

“We thank Victorians for their patience as we’ve worked through critical workforce issues, and we’ll keep working to have other services restored as soon as we can.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.