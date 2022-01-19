Victorian IVF services resume after pause

Prospective parents will be able to resume IVF in Victoria after the state government reversed a pause on some procedures.

Acting Health Minister James Merlino has announced some services will restart from Thursday, with hospitals scaling up their operations to enable procedures to resume from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Mr Merlino received advice from the chief health officer that restrictions on IVF procedures can be removed, given the “specialist nature of the workforce and the facilities and equipment used are not imperative to support the pandemic response at this time”.

The health department will work with the Royal Women’s Hospital to prioritise urgent patients, ensuring that the changes do not affect the COVID-19 response in that hospital.

IVF clinics were contacted earlier this month and asked to cancel some appointments as part of a pause on elective surgeries as the state’s hospital system became overwhelmed due to the Omicron outbreak.

But the most time-critical IVF procedures for patients such as couples whose eggs were about to expire and women who took pre-cycle medication before January 6 were still able to go ahead.

The pause was met with widespread criticism, including from prospective parents, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, with the latter describing it as “cruel and heartless”.

An online petition to reinstate fertility and IVF treatments also garnered almost 140,000 signatures.

“IVF is a challenging journey for anyone to go through, let alone in the midst of a global pandemic, and we’re deeply sorry for the distress caused by affected services in recent weeks,” Mr Merlino said.

“We thank Victorians for their patience as we’ve worked through critical workforce issues, and we’ll keep working to have other services restored as soon as we can.”