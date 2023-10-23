Victorian school child abuse inquiry to hear evidence

An independent board of inquiry will begin investigating historical child sexual abuse at Victorian government schools.

The state government set up the inquiry in June, following allegations surrounding Beaumaris Primary in Melbourne’s southeast in the 1960s and 1970s.

The inquiry’s scope has been expanded to include 24 schools, after links were found between the institutions and multiple alleged perpetrators.

The independent board will establish an official record of the victim-survivors and examine abuse by staff members and the response from the education department.

Victim-survivors, their families, friends and supporters are expected to give evidence throughout the hearings.

Former premier Daniel Andrews announced the inquiry into sex abuse allegations in June. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

The inquiry previously identified former Beaumaris teacher Gary Arthur Mitchell as one of the alleged child abuse perpetrators.

Mitchell was employed as a teacher, deputy principal and principal at several schools from 1964 until the late 1990s and has previously been sentenced over child sexual abuse matters.

Inquiry chair Kathleen Foley SC is expected to open Monday’s first public hearing with a statement, ahead of an address from Counsel Assisting Fiona Ryan SC and evidence from witnesses.

The first round of public hearings will run from Monday to Thursday at the Yoorrook Justice Commission in Collingwood.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028