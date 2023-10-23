AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kathleen Foley
Kathleen Foley will inquire into allegations of historic child sex abuse at 24 Victorian schools. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Victorian school child abuse inquiry to hear evidence

Tara Cosoleto October 23, 2023

An independent board of inquiry will begin investigating historical child sexual abuse at Victorian government schools.

The state government set up the inquiry in June, following allegations surrounding Beaumaris Primary in Melbourne’s southeast in the 1960s and 1970s.

The inquiry’s scope has been expanded to include 24 schools, after links were found between the institutions and multiple alleged perpetrators.

The independent board will establish an official record of the victim-survivors and examine abuse by staff members and the response from the education department.

Victim-survivors, their families, friends and supporters are expected to give evidence throughout the hearings.

Schools inquiry
 Former premier Daniel Andrews announced the inquiry into sex abuse allegations in June. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

The inquiry previously identified former Beaumaris teacher Gary Arthur Mitchell as one of the alleged child abuse perpetrators.

Mitchell was employed as a teacher, deputy principal and principal at several schools from 1964 until the late 1990s and has previously been sentenced over child sexual abuse matters.

Inquiry chair Kathleen Foley SC is expected to open Monday’s first public hearing with a statement, ahead of an address from Counsel Assisting Fiona Ryan SC and evidence from witnesses.

The first round of public hearings will run from Monday to Thursday at the Yoorrook Justice Commission in Collingwood.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.