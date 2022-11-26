AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daniel Andrews and Matthew Guy
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will look to the future as Matthew Guy ponders his leadership. Image by James Ross / Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Victorians wake up to third Labor govt

Rachael Ward November 27, 2022

Victorians are waking up to a third term of the Andrews Government after Labor secured a majority in the state’s lower house.

Labor was on track to win at nearly 50 seats, with the coalition likely to secure more than 20, the Greens four or five, and ten seats remaining too close to call. 

Premier Daniel Andrews has promised to govern for every Victorian, including those who didn’t vote for his party, and attributed his victory to a triumph of hope over hate.

“We will deliver each and every element of our positive plan to benefit each and every Victorian, no matter how you voted,” Mr Andrews told cheering supporters.

Matthew Guy must now decide whether he stays on as Liberal leader, after losing to Mr Andrews for a second time in two consecutive elections.

Mr Guy gave no hints about his future as he conceded defeat just before 11pm on Saturday but remained optimistic about the coalition’s future.

“We intend to hold the government in the next term to account for what they have committed and for the important issues that are raised on behalf of Victorians to them in the parliament,” Mr Guy told supporters in his electorate of Bulleen.

The Greens were likely to win at least one inner Melbourne seat, which leader Samantha Ratnam described as a “Greenslide”.

Teal independent Melissa Lowe was ahead in the count late on Saturday for the inner-Melbourne seat of Hawthorn, against the Liberal’s John Pesutto who lost the seat in 2018 while on a televised election panel.

Labor gained the seats of Hastings, Polwarth, Glen Waverley and the newly created seat of Bayswater, while losing Nepean to the Liberals and inner city seats Richmond and Northcote to the Greens.

The Nationals picked up Shepparton, Morwell and Mildura in regional Victoria.

Mr Andrews has committed to serving a full four year term as leader which would make him the longest serving Victorian premier.

He would be only the fifth leader in the state’s history to serve more than 3000 days in office, making him eligible for a bronze statue outside 1 Treasury Place in Melbourne.

