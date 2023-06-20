AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan.
Daniel Andrews will earn $481,190 annually while Jacinta Allan will take home $409,608 per year. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Victoria’s Andrews remains top earner among premiers

Mibenge Nsenduluka June 21, 2023

Premier Daniel Andrews will remain the highest paid state leader after being awarded a 3.5 per cent pay increase, hiking his annual salary to near half a million dollars.

From July 1, the Victorian leader will be paid $481,190, up over $16,000 from last year after a decision by the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal to increase MP salaries on Tuesday.

His generous pay package includes an expense allowance of up to $60,480.

Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan will pocket $409,608, while MPs on the back bench will take home $198,839 a year.

A government spokesperson said all salary decisions are made fairly.

“We acted years ago to make sure politicians weren’t deciding their salaries, establishing the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal,” they said.

“Salary adjustments for MPs are decided by the independent tribunal.”

Opposition Leader John Pesutto will be paid just over $383,000.

It follows a 2.75 per cent salary increase last year.

The tribunal was established in 2019 after the state government introduced legislation preventing politicians from setting their own salaries and allowances.

It undertakes a comprehensive review of MP salaries and allowances every four years.

The tribunal considers various factors including the government’s wages policy and the financial position of the state when making its determinations.

Community and Public Sector Union secretary Karen Batt said a better wages policy was needed for all workers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“My my my – 3.5 per cent from 1st July – you’re going to need a better wages policy for your workforce or take what you’ve served up to us,” Ms Batt said.

