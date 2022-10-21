AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victory-City
Melbourne Victory will resume hostilities with rivals Melbourne City in A-League Men on Saturday. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Victory, City set for monster ALM derby

Oliver Caffrey October 21, 2022

The first Melbourne derby of the season is tipped to top the biggest crowd for an A-League Men’s match since COVID-19.

After two seasons badly interrupted by the pandemic, Melbourne Victory will host Melbourne City in a powerhouse showdown at AAMI Park on Saturday night that will showcase the league at its best.

The round-three game is verging on a sell-out and could pass the crowd figure of 24,105 that Wellington attracted for their return to New Zealand in May 2021.

“We are definitely very pleased to hear there’ll be a big crowd,” Victory coach Tony Popovic said.

“We want all our members to come as well, to enjoy a special night of football.

“Our fans and members feel the rivalry and the passion, and in some respects there’s a hatred towards your opponent. 

“That’s what rivalries are, you want to beat your biggest rival when there’s two teams in the same town and that’s how it is around the world.

“I’m sure Melbourne City feels the same and that’s how it should be in terms of rivalries.”

City have made a scorching start to the season, beating reigning champions Western United and then winning 2-0 against Brisbane Roar last week, as they seek to atone for last season’s upset grand-final defeat.

Victory scored an impressive opening-round win against Sydney FC but suffered a home loss to Western United last week.

But Victory will enter the derby with confidence having stunned City 3-0 in their last derby in April.

Under previous management, Victory went down in record fashion to City in the 2020-21 season.

“Before last year we spoke about some humiliating defeats for Melbourne Victory over a couple of years, and last season we said we wanted to be very competitive with Melbourne City, we want to show them that Melbourne Victory is back on track, and we did that in all three games,” Popovic said.

“We feel we’re on track to being a top team again, we are a big club.”

Superstar marquee signing Nani is yet to discover his best at Victory but Popovic is certain it will come.

“He’s not a guy that makes any excuses he expects to be the best every day,” Popovic said.

“It has been his best week of training since has been at the club this week, in terms of being able to train every session … that’s clear progress for us.”

City coach Patrick Kisnorbo said his team was excited for challenge and the atmosphere inside the stadium.

“The more people and the more times that these big occasions happen, it’s great for our game and that’s what you want,” he said.

“You want our game to grow and and getting crowds like this helps us and the game.”

