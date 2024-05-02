Violent men seeking help stuck for months on waitlists

Hundreds of violent men are spending up to five months on behavioural change waiting lists, compromising the safety of women, children and other victim-survivors.

Men’s behavioural change programs are identified as a key service perpetrators should access as part of the 10-year national plan to end violence against women and children.

But service providers working with violent men say they cannot keep up with current demand.

Family violence prevention is chronically under-funded, the sector says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

No to Violence, which runs the national Men’s Referral Service, estimates about 480 men are currently on waitlists in NSW alone.

Wait times average three to five months.

“Fifty per cent of these men are still in relationships,” chief executive Phillip Ripper told AAP.

“That’s leaving women and children at high risk while these men are waiting to get the help they need.”

The programs are predominantly group-based and focus on enabling men to recognise their violent behaviour and develop strategies to stop them from using violence.

Some men put up their hand voluntarily while others with worrying behaviour are referred by courts or other authorities.

Mr Ripper said a lot of men seeking help did so at a moment of crisis, adding he was aware of a Victorian provider who had five men suicide while on waiting lists.

Relationships Australia NSW said most of the men coming to its four services had noticed their own behaviour, been referred by a relative or intimate partner or had otherwise come voluntarily.

Its waitlist was 245 on Wednesday.

“We say we want men to be accountable – well, we have 245 men putting up their hands saying they’re concerned about their use of violence,” chief executive Elisabeth Shaw told AAP.

“We really need to be able to say we can give you an appointment by the end of the week.”

Other providers say regional clients face round trips of up to five hours per appointment due to poor access.

No to Violence estimates clearing waitlists, filling location gaps and raising all services to best practice would cost NSW an extra $15.2 million a year.

NSW Domestic Violence Prevention Minister Jodie Harrison conceded pockets of her state had no access to men’s behavioural change programs.

She said all options would be considered on Friday at a state cabinet meeting centred on family violence measures.

Mr Ripper said governments of all stripes had chronically underfunded the family violence prevention sector, despite it permeating child protection, homelessness and many other sectors.

Thousands of Australians joined weekend marches in protest of violence against women. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS

No to Violence on Wednesday revealed the Magistrates Court of Victoria will cease funding for its court mandated counselling order program with no clear plans on what it will be replaced with from July 1.

The court said the program did not cater for substantial parts of the community with its stringent entry requirements, and only about four per cent of people subject to family violence orders received counselling orders.

Of them, fewer than half followed through on the orders.

The court was considering alternative programs.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636