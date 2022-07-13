AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Coral Princess cruise ship in Sydney
The Coral Princess will return to its home port of Brisbane on Thursday. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Virus-hit ship en route back to Queensland

Fraser Barton July 14, 2022

A cruise ship carrying more than 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 will return to Brisbane after making two scheduled stops in NSW.

The majority of cases on board the Coral Princess are among crew members, while around 10 COVID-positive passengers were prevented from disembarking in Sydney on Wednesday.

The ship, which has 2300 passengers and crew aboard, is due to return to its home port of Brisbane on Thursday. Some 24 infected passengers left the vessel before it departed Brisbane on Sunday.

The ship was assessed by NSW Health as it travelled through the state’s waters as having an “amber” COVID-19 risk level, the second highest level.

People who tested positive on board were likely infected before they boarded the ship, NSW Health said.

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to call a national cabinet meeting so premiers and chief ministers can be briefed by the chief health officer about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

She said there had been an “escalation” of cases and a meeting should be held within the next few weeks.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising since mid-June as the immunity-evading BA.4 and BA.5 virus variants have taken hold.

There were more than 300,000 active cases Australia-wide on Wednesday, according to Health Department estimates.

The lift in cases comes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers was forced to defend the federal government’s decision to scrap pandemic leave payments and free rapid antigen tests.

Mr Chalmers said the government couldn’t afford to keep the schemes going due to budget pressures.

“We have tried to be up-front with people and say that some of these important programs that have existed in the recent past, which are designed to end in the near future, we can’t afford to extend all of them,” he said.

Leave payments for infected workers ended on June 30 with free access to rapid tests finishing at the end of July. 

