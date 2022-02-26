AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Pedestrians in Sydney
Rainwear may be essential but mask rules have eased across Australia's eastern states. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Virus numbers steady as rules eased

AAP February 27, 2022

With the impact of updated mask and distancing rules in some states and territories still to be absorbed, Australia has so far reported 35 COVID-related deaths this weekend and more than 22,000 new infections.

Mask mandates have been lifted and dance floors reopened across the eastern states after several jurisdictions announced an easing of  restrictions from Friday.

In NSW, Victoria and the ACT face coverings are still required in high risk settings such as public transport, aged care facilities, airports and hospitals.

There are exceptions for some school students in Victoria and the ACT, who will still have to keep their masks on for now, while Queensland will ease mask rules and density limits next week.

Mandates remain in WA, Tasmania, SA and the NT.

The eased restrictions came into effect as NSW reported 7017 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while Victoria recorded 5874 and Queensland 4838.

There were 1688 infections announced in South Australia, 792 in Tasmania, 632 in the Northern Territory, 478 in the ACT and 1105 in WA, its highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 1130 people in hospital with COVID-19 in NSW, with 59 in intensive care, while Victoria has 281, with 43 people in ICU. In Queensland, hospital patients number 341, 24 of them in ICU.

Of the 35 deaths reported, 15 were in Victoria, 11 in NSW, eight in Queensland and one in the NT.

Meanwhile, a new vaccine is ready specifically for people who haven’t been able to have a dose of existing vaccines.

Evusheld has been granted approval for immunocompromised people and can also be used for those who currently can’t get a vaccine due to a history of severe reactions.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced an immediate $55 million boost to Indigenous health services on Saturday.

He says the move is a result of lessons learned from the pandemic.

Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services will receive a $54.7 million but a three per cent funding increase per year over four years won’t kick in until July 2023.

“The ongoing pandemic has once again shown how critical the ACCHS sector is in delivering health services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Mr Hunt said.

Elsewhere, Victorian has vaccinated more than 10,000 people living with a disability with an Australian-first liaison program.

The initiative pairs officers with people and their families to find the best way to get a vaccine – whether through a state-run clinic or at home, Victorian disability minister Anthony Carbines says.

“We are making sure every Victorian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“We know there are many Victorians living with disability who would benefit from this dedicated program and the support it provides.”

The state has equipped vaccination clinics with accessibility features for people with special needs including longer appointments, extra space and offering a “low sensory environment”.

Some 88.6 per cent of Victorian participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme have now been vaccinated, ahead of NSW at 88 per cent, and behind the ACT at 89.8 per cent.

Every state run Victorian vaccine clinic has become a walk-up and pop-up clinics for five- to 11-year olds are being rolled out at child-friendly venues including Melbourne Zoo and Sealife Aquarium.

In NSW, more non-urgent elective surgery patients will be able to access services requiring an overnight stay in private hospitals from Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.