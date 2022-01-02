Virus rise spreads NSW hospital staff thin

The NSW health system is facing staff shortages, the peak medical association has warned as COVID-19 hospitalisations passed 1000.

As of Sunday, 1066 people were in hospital with the coronavirus including 83 in intensive care, 24 of whom require ventilation.

Australian Medical Association vice president Chris Moy said the system was “struggling” with staff shortages as case numbers rise and health workers fall sick, test positive or are identified as close contacts.

“People look at the numbers and see the 1066 in hospitals but the health system doesn’t just look after COVID and people are having critical surgery delayed,” he told AAP.

At the peak of the Delta outbreak on September 21, there were 1266 people hospitalised with infections, and 244 in intensive care.

A NSW Health spokesperson said as of December 30, 2510 healthcare workers were in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19.

Exemptions may be given in exceptional circumstances for healthcare employees who are deemed critical and who cannot work from home but only if they are asymptomatic, the spokesperson said.

Dr Moy said NSW Health’s policy change showed the “desperation” to fill up rosters.

NSW recorded two more deaths and 18,278 new infections on Sunday.

Testing numbers to 8pm on New Year’s Day were down to 90,019, a drop from 119,278 on New Year’s Eve.

Sunday’s daily case number is also lower than Saturday’s 22,577 infections when four deaths were recorded.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant stressed that the daily case numbers reflect testing conducted over previous days as there are delays.

She urged anyone with symptoms or who had come into contact with someone positive for the virus to get a PCR test as soon as possible.

“You’re most infectious before you’ve got symptoms,” Dr Chant said on Sunday.

“If you are a household contact you are required to self-isolate but we are also urging you to get a PCR test and then a (rapid antigen test) on day six and if both of those are negative you can go about your business.

“But we do ask that you don’t visit high-risk settings — health care, aged care, disability or correctional facilities for the next six days.”

Some 93.6 per cent of adult NSW residents have now had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the 12-to-15-year-old age bracket has moved to 78.2 per cent having received two doses.

Almost 14,000 of the cases reported on Sunday were in Sydney while 1342 were in the Hunter New England local health district, 780 in the Nepean Blue Mountains and 414 in the Central Coast districts.

There were hundreds of cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven and Northern NSW health districts as well as on the Mid North Coast.