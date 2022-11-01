AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
UQ PLASTICS LAB
Researchers have discovered viruses can latch onto microplastics regularly taken in by humans. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • environmental pollution

Viruses hitchhike on microplastics: study

Tracey Ferrier November 2, 2022

The world’s microplastics problem just got worse, with Australian scientists finding the waste particles give hitchhiking viruses a free ride.

The groundbreaking discovery could be very bad news given humans and animals regularly take in the tiny plastic particles via food, water and the air.

Worse still, it seems to prolong their infectivity, meaning there could be an increased risk of virus transmission.

“It’s not great news,” says University of Queensland microbiologist and lead researcher Ji Lu.

But he says more work needs to be done to evaluate the risks.

The study looked at how a virus that is harmless to humans interacted with polystyrene particles of varying sizes.

“We found that more than 98 per cent of the virus we used was found on the microplastic,” Dr Lu says.

“And over half of the viruses could still be detected 10 days later – much longer than if the virus particles were free-floating in the water.”

The study also looked at how sun exposure and the size of microplastics helped prolong virus survival, and found more damaged microplastics had a higher likelihood of carrying viruses.

“The required dosage to be infectious to humans varies between different types of viruses, but there could be instances where the dosage is enough on a microplastic to cause potential infection.

“Because microplastics can potentially accumulate deadly viruses and travel through waterways, it might be risky to eat seafoods harvested from areas where they are frequently contaminated by microplastics.”

Dr Lu says the findings open the door for further research to evaluate human health and other risks, and how susceptible other types of microplastics are to picking up and transporting other pathogens.

The study, by UQ’s Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology, also involved Associate Prof Jianhua Guo, Dr Zhigang Yu and Lyman Ngiam.

It was funded by the Australian Research Council Discovery Project and the Advance Queensland Industry Research Fellowship.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.