Australian citizens and visa holders evacuated from Afghanistan (file)
Extra resources have been directed to help process Australia's visa backlog from Afghanistan. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • politics

Visa backlog marks Kabul fall anniversary

Dominic Giannini August 15, 2022

Concerns remain over the number of Afghan visas yet to be processed by Australia a year on from the fall of the capital Kabul to the Taliban.

The federal government is looking at other visa pathways but Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has stopped short of saying it will raise the humanitarian visa cap of 31,500 for Afghans.

More than 40,000 applications covering over 211,000 people have been lodged.

But only around 6000 permanent visas have been granted in total, Mr Giles says. 

“My first focus is on ensuring we meet this obligation, we find places and safety for 31,500 people to rebuild their lives,” he told the ABC when asked about lifting the cap.

“The government is exploring a number of other visa pathways for people from Afghanistan.”

This includes increasing the humanitarian intake more broadly and expanding community sponsorship of refugees by 5000 additional places, Mr Giles says.

“We are committed over time to raising the overall humanitarian intake … ,” he said.

“But my focus right now is on ensuring we fill those places.”

Extra resources have since been directed to help process the backlog but no time frame has been put on clearing the applications.

“The demand has been absolutely overwhelming … and each and every one of these applications needs to be appropriately registered so they can be dealt with properly,” Mr Giles said.

“The backlog is being progressed quite quickly. I’m determined that while the scale of this is overwhelming, we’re not overwhelmed by our response to it.

“We have put on additional staff to deal with the backlog and additional staff to deal with issues that relate to family reunion, affecting people from Afghanistan as well.”

Despite the inundation of applications a year on from the Taliban capturing Kabul, Mr Giles says he doesn’t lay blame at the feet of the former government.

“I don’t know if it’s fair to say to the former government we knew the number of people that were going to be applying. The circumstances that happened about a year ago happen very, very quickly,” he told AAP.

“The volume of demand is extraordinary and I think it’s fair to say was unprecedented. 

“Each of these individuals covered by the applications needs to be properly registered and that takes time because we’re prioritising locally engaged employees, women and girls and members of minority groups.”

