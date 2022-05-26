Vivid festival to light up Sydney again

Sydney’s Vivid light and music festival is back with light installations and projections across the city after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12th Vivid kicks off on Friday and for 23 nights the harbour city will glow with 50 light installations, 3D projection artworks, 111 eclectic music events and 87 ideas talks and immersive workshops.

The light walk is longer than ever, extending from Circular Quay and The Rocks to Walsh Bay, Barangaroo Reserve, the Barangaroo precinct, King Street Wharf, Darling Harbour and Central Station.

On the northern harbour foreshore Taronga Zoo and Luna Park will also be illuminated.

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said a resurgent Vivid would be “bigger, bolder and better than ever”.

“The world will be watching and welcome,” Mr Ayres said on Thursday.

“With your support we can boost our live performance venues, bars, restaurants, cafes, retailers, attractions, hotels and businesses in the city who have done it tough over the last two years.

“It’s time to get out and enjoy our Sydney again.”

The last Vivid Sydney in 2019 attracted a record 2.4 million people to the harbour city and was worth $172 million to the NSW economy.

Transport for NSW chief operations officer Howard Collins said with millions expected to turn out to see Sydney’s iconic landmarks, commuters should expect queues similar to the fare-free period over the recent Easter holiday.

“Roads around The Rocks and Circular Quay will close each night from 5pm, with more extensive closures in the Sydney CBD and around Darling Harbour on Friday nights and weekends,” Mr Collins said.

Vivid Sydney runs from May 27 until June 18.