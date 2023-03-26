AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Melbourne Vixens have beaten the Collingwood Magpies.
Mwai Kumwenda's shot after the siren has given the Melbourne Vixens a dramatic Super Netball win. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • netball

Vixens stun Magpies in wild Super Netball finish

Darren Snowdon March 26, 2023

Mwai Kumwenda has drilled a two-point shot after the final siren to cap an improbable fourth-quarter comeback as Melbourne Vixens claimed a memorable 62-61 Super Netball victory over cross-town rivals Collingwood Magpies.

The Magpies won each of the first three quarters and appeared to have their second victory for the season in their grasp before Kumwenda turned Sunday’s derby clash at John Cain Aren on its head with a late flurry to steal the result for Melbourne.

Kumwenda rocked the Magpies with a run of four two-point Super shots after the Vixens trailed by seven with less than five minutes to play, converting the match-sealing shot after time expired despite the attention of multiple Collingwood defenders.

“I actually can’t believe that we won that game by one goal,” defender Jo Weston said after Melbourne outscored the Magpies 21-14 in the fourth quarter.

“It was pretty intense.

“The last two minutes we tried to play the ball around and then Collingwood also tried to sort of spare a bit of time on the clock but then (Kumwenda) with that two-point shot after the buzzer – I couldn’t even watch, I was too nervous.”

The Vixens appeared to benefit from receiving two centre passes in a row during the final minutes but the match will be remembered for the inspirational burst from Melbourne’s Malawi international shooter.

“I’m feeling good, that was tough there. I’m just proud of the girls and they put in the fight today,” Kumwenda told Fox Sports after last season’s grand finalists bounced back from a gutting loss to West Coast Fever by inflicting heartbreak on their fierce rivals.

The all-Victorian match-up lived up to its billing with plenty of physical and, at times, feisty exchanges with the Magpies getting the better of a tight opening half despite racking up 44 penalties.

The connection between Kelsey Browne and shooter Shimona Nelson helped Collingwood establish an 18-15 lead after one quarter with defender Jodi-Ann Ward continuing her flying start to the season with three early intercepts.

Ward’s battle with Australian Diamonds attacker Keira Austin intensified in the second quarter as the Magpies punished numerous unforced turnovers from the Vixens to edge ahead 33-28 by halftime.

Collingwood maintained their advantage throughout the third period and the Vixens looked short on attacking options without the threat of injured goaler Rahni Samason but Kumwenda stepped up in the closing minutes of the game with a game-turning display of long-range shooting.

The Vixens host the winless Giants next Sunday while Collingwood will face an unbeaten West Coast Fever in Perth.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.