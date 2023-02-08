Voice referendum mailout back on the agenda

Voters might get a pamphlet setting out the cases for and against the proposed Indigenous voice to parliament after a political stoush over the mailout measure.

The Albanese government had intended to change the way information is provided to referendum voters, arguing a mass mailout of the “yes” and “no” arguments drafted by politicians is no longer required in the digital age.

But Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has argued the booklet is essential as the Liberal Party decides whether or not to support the constitutional change.

The minister in charge of electoral matters, Don Farrell, has been instructed to talk with his Liberal counterpart Jane Hume about how the information campaign will run, AAP understands.

Mr Dutton said on Wednesday it was perfectly reasonable for a pamphlet to be produced.

“The fact is that many people – particularly those where English is not their first language and particularly older Australians – want to sit down, not online, but to do it with the booklet in front of them … (and) read all the detail,” he said.

Mr Dutton said the government should also agree to equal public funding for both sides of the argument to cover administrative costs and other expenses associated with making their case to the public.

“It’s about informing Australians and providing them with the most information you reasonably can in a measured way.”

But Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said no provisions had been made for public funding as negotiations continue with the opposition on passing laws to enable the referendum.

“I haven’t seen any suggestion we would fund the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ campaign,” Senator Gallagher told AAP.

“Fundraising would do that. We’ve got a budget to get back in shape as well.”

The government is also in discussions with Senate crossbenchers Jacqui Lambie and Lidia Thorpe to pass the referendum laws without the support of the opposition.

Printing and distributing 12.9 million copies of the booklet for the 1999 republic referendum cost taxpayers $16 million, making it the largest single mailout ever undertaken in Australia at the time.

The debate over the booklet comes as one Liberal senator ramps up efforts to push for the voice.

In a new paper, NSW senator Andrew Bragg said the voice would be the country’s best shot at reconciliation efforts and a contribution to the nation.

“This is not a ‘woke’ agenda, it’s not identity politics and it isn’t a separatist agenda which denigrates Australians,” he said.

“This isn’t a Labor project. It’s an Australian project.”

Senator Bragg called for the government to release a draft bill so more people can understand how the voice would operate.

He said such a bill would help secure broad support across the political spectrum.

Greens senator Dorinda Cox reflected on the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which called for the voice alongside truth and treaty, in a speech to parliament on Wednesday.

Senator Cox, the first Indigenous woman to represent Western Australia in the Senate, said the statement would progress healing.

“We can’t continue to hurt people,” she said.

“In developing legislation in this place you feel does nothing except provide a bandaid solution that won’t address 200-plus years of trauma.”

The referendum will be held in the second half of the year, with the wording of the question and constitutional changes to be finalised by June.