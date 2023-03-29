AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mark Dreyfus
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus called on all members of parliament to support the voice referendum. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Voice referendum proposal to be presented to parliament

Maeve Bannister March 30, 2023

A proposal to alter the words of the Australian constitution to enshrine an Indigenous voice will be presented to federal parliament. 

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will introduce the bill on Thursday, setting the wheels in motion for a referendum later this year.

Parliament finalised the rules around the distribution of referendum information and political donations last week, modernising laws that were last used for the republic vote in 1999.

Mr Dreyfus said the legislation would give Australians the power to change the constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and establish a voice to parliament.

“We want all members of the Australian parliament to support this referendum including every member of the crossbench and all members of the Liberal Party and we’re very hopeful that there will be that support,” he told reporters on Wednesday. 

Alongside members of the government’s referendum working group last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released the proposed words to be put to the Australian people.

The proposed question is: “A Proposed Law: to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has not yet revealed whether the Liberal Party would support the voice.

Since the release of the proposed wording, Mr Dutton has called on the government to publish advice from the solicitor-general on the provision that the voice would make representations to executive government.

Mr Albanese said the wording was backed by leading constitutional law experts including former High Court chief justice Robert French and academic Anne Twomey.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.