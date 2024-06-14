AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Zach Schubert, Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Tom Hodges, Taliqua Clancy.
Australia's beach volleyball quartet are ready to take on the world's best at the Paris Olympics. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • beach volleyball

Volleyballers to dig for gold in shadow of Eiffel Tower

Roger Vaughan and Abe Maddison
June 14, 2024

Having weathered injury and illness, Australian beach volleyball stars Taquila Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar will be rewarded with a world-class view at the Paris Olympics.

The Tokyo silver medallists have joined debutants Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert as Olympic selections, with results at the Continental Cup in China next week deciding whether another men’s team also qualifies.

Amid the relief of being picked for her third Games with Artacho and their determination to go one better on the podium, Clancy said having the Eiffel Tower as the venue backdrop is also a big thrill.

A temporary beach volleyball stadium will be built at the Champ de Mars for the Games.

“It’s going to be absolutely amazing. Every athlete is jealous of our venue – I get comments about it all the time,” Clancy said at Friday’s team announcement.

“I’m more than happy to make everyone jealous about the venue we (will) have.”

But getting there has been a battle.

Clancy and Artacho finished fourth at the world championships last year, with Artacho battling a bacterial infection.

Then in March, they had to pull out of an international event at Doha because Clancy was nursing an elbow injury.

They had to be among the top 17 on international rankings to qualify for the Olympics and managed 12th.

They have much more lofty expectations for Paris.

Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy.
 Beach Volleyball duo Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy are Paris-bound. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS 

“All I’m thinking about is the performance in Paris, but it’s really nice to have these moments, to sit and reflect,” Clancy said of their selection.

“The aim is always to do better and for us that is a gold medal.”

South Australian pair Schubert and Hodges only started competing in the last two years and they achieved selection with a world ranking of 16.

“We get along really well off the court and that makes our on-court relationship even stronger,” he said.

“We spend so much time together … more than I get with my partner Britt.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.