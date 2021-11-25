 Voluntary dying law clears NSW lower house - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW PARLIAMENT ASSISTED DYING BILL
Health Minister Brad Hazzard was among the MPs to speak in favour of the NSW assisted dying bill. Image by Christian Gilles/AAP PHOTOS
  • euthanasia (also includes assisted suicide)

Voluntary dying law clears NSW lower house

Hannah Ryan November 26, 2021

A majority of NSW lower house MPs have voted to give terminally ill people the right to choose to end their lives, but must now plough through more than 160 suggested changes to the proposed law. 

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill passed by 53 votes to 36 in a second reading vote in the NSW Legislative Assembly on Thursday evening.

If the historic reform secures majority support in the upper house next year, it will make NSW the final state in Australia to embrace voluntary assisted dying.

Before it reaches the Legislative Council, the lower house is debating some 167 amendments proposed by both supporters and detractors of the bill.

MPs sat late into the night on Thursday and will continue their debate on Friday, the final sitting day for NSW parliament for the year, in a bid to send the bill to the upper house by year’s end.

Meanwhile, the upper house is holding an inquiry to the bill throughout December and will report back before the first sitting day of 2022.

Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, who’s spearheaded the bill, on Thursday condemned amendments he said had been put forward to ensure the bill would never pass or commence.  

Dying With Dignity president Penny Hackett said advocates of the reform hadn’t popped the champagne yet as they were used to disappointment. 

While Ms Hackett is “incredibly pleased” that the bill has reached this point, she’s worried that the amendment process will “fundamentally change the nature of the bill in ways that are detrimental to dying people”. 

Ms Hackett is concerned that amendments could impose additional requirements for medical assessments, and increase bureaucratic hurdles and waiting times. 

“All of which is put forward in the interests of extra safeguards, but the reality is that they are designed to and will have the effect of making (the laws) very difficult for very vulnerable people to use,” she said. 

Health Minister Brad Hazzard was among the MPs to speak in favour of the bill on Friday.

The veteran MP had not supported euthanasia for the first 29 years of his three-decade career in parliament, but he said this bill was different. 

Mr Hazzard became emotional as he recalled holding his mother’s hand and asking her to squeeze it if she wanted palliative care, knowing that death might come more quickly if she did. 

His mother squeezed his hand. She died the next day.

Mr Hazzard said that voluntary assisted dying does not “remove the importance of the value of palliative care”.

“What it does do is give choice to those who are approaching the end of their life, to those who might suffer (what) none of us would want family members or friends or anyone to suffer, to enable that person to control their own passing.”

He also said he couldn’t withhold a right from NSW residents that Australians in all other states have. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.