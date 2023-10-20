AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
The prime minister says Australians want the lives of Indigenous people to improve. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Voters want to close Indigenous gap, despite lost voice

Kat Wong October 20, 2023

Australians want to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, regardless of what the voice referendum outcome might infer.

The nation voted down a proposal to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body into the constitution with a resounding ‘no’ despite strong support in areas with significant First Nations populations like the Kimberley, Tiwi Islands and remote parts of the country. 

Some Indigenous community groups have called for a period of mourning in response, and while Prime Minister Albanese recognised their disappointment he said Australia’s choice must be respected.

“We respect the outcomes in our democracy and I have done that,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Perth on Friday.

“While Australians did not vote in favour of the referendum, Australians do want to see the gap closed.

“They want to see disadvantage dealt with in Indigenous communities and we’ll continue to work in this area and in health, life expectancy, in community services, in all of these areas with the programs we have.”

The prime minister emphasised the importance of First Nations perspectives in further government measures.

“We do have this gap and we’ve been unable to bridge it. Governments of all persuasions have failed in doing that,” he said.

“The best programs are ones which involve Indigenous Australians.

“We can’t do things in Canberra for a place like the Kimberley in the Pilbara and think bureaucrats in Canberra know better than the people on the ground.”

The federal government has allocated more than $200 million as part of its skills and apprenticeships package to help upskill Indigenous Australians.

The opposition has called on the government to establish a royal commission into sexual abuse in Indigenous communities.

The prime minister said addressing abuse was important but the government would not initiate a royal commission.

The referendum on the Indigenous voice to parliament was lost when 61 per cent voted no, compared to 39 per cent who voted yes.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.