AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Western Australia celebrate winning the Sheffield Shield.
Western Australia are celebrating a drought-breaking Sheffield Shield final win over Victoria. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

WA claim long-awaited Shield title

AAP April 4, 2022

Western Australia have won the Sheffield Shield for the first time in the 21st century after the final against Victoria ended in a draw at the WACA Ground.

A massive century from young allrounder Aaron Hardie ended any hope of a Victoria win on day five, and both captains agreed at the end of the morning session that an outright result was impossible, leaving the match declared a draw.

WA secured more bonus points than Victoria during the first innings of the five-day contest meaning they only needed to draw the match to claim the title.

Western Australia had not won the Shield since 1999.

Hardie piled on further pain for the weary Victorian bowlers to be unbeaten on 174, as Western Australia reached 7-400 to be 480 runs clear of their opponents.

WA were virtually out of sight at the start of the 90-over day at 3-313, a lead of 393.

Hardie, who resumed on 119, continued his momentum from the final session on day four, hitting 25 boundaries and a six in his 311-ball knock.

Needing quick wickets to have any hope of chasing a winnable target, Victoria’s only joy came after an hour when Joel Paris was trapped lbw by Jon Holland for 21.

WA opener Sam Whiteman was named player of the match with his first innings’ 85 followed by a marathon 123 over four sessions.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.