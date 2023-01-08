AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Great Northern Highway at Fitzroy Crossing
The remote West Australian town of Fitzroy Crossing has borne the brunt of flooding. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • disaster and accident

WA flood victims wait to return home

Finbar O'Mallon January 9, 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to touch down in Western Australia where he will visit the remote Kimberley region that has been devastated by floods.

Recovery efforts have begun in the desert town of Fitzroy Crossing which has borne the brunt of floodwaters now heading west.

Hundreds of residents who fled the region are still waiting to return home.

Food and supplies are being flown in to the cut-off town by the plane load as damage assessment teams look to quickly give people the green light to come home.

The prime minister’s office announced late on Sunday that he was in WA to visit the flood-affected communities alongside the Premier Mark McGowan, agriculture minister Murray Watt and WA Senator Pat Dodson.

Several other Kimberley communities are expecting flood peaks by the end of Monday from conditions that have caused the Fitzroy River, which cuts across the region, to swell as wide as 50 kilometres in some parts.

Emergency services have evacuated or relocated 233 people from the area and responded to 54 calls for help.

It comes as concerns the Northern Territory would face more flooding eased on Sunday as former tropical cyclone Ellie subsided.

A series of earlier severe weather warnings for remote communities in the Simpson, Lasseter and Tanami districts were cancelled by authorities on Sunday morning.

The region had been bracing for impact as Ellie moved back into the NT after wreaking havoc in Western Australia.

Queensland’s north and west were preparing for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain on Sunday which were expected to last into Monday in some parts.

In NSW’s far west, the already inundated town of Menindee was still bracing for the Darling River to hit a flood peak on Sunday.

The river could rise to more than 10.7 metres in the coming days, which is higher than the 1976 record.

