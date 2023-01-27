AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Western Australia Opposition Leader Mia Davies.
Western Australia's Opposition leader Mia Davies has announced her resignation. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

WA Opposition leader Mia Davies resigns

Aaron Bunch January 27, 2023

Western Australia’s Opposition leader Mia Davies has announced her resignation, saying she doesn’t have enough “fuel left in the tank” to go on.

Ms Davies said on Friday she would also step down as the leader of the WA Nationals but would continue as the MLA for the seat of Central Wheatbelt until the 2025 election.

“I spent the summer thinking about my own parliamentary career and what’s ahead, not only for the next two years but what it would take to contest the March 2025 state election,” she told reporters.

“I don’t have any fuel left in the tank to go beyond that election.”

Ms Davies said she had never wanted to be a career politician and 17 years in parliament would be long enough. 

“It has been an enormous privilege to lead the National Party,” she said fighting back tears.

“But I think when you do this role you have to have the energy and the passion to get up and do it with everything you’ve got and I know it’s my time.”

She said she wanted to pursue another career but did not yet know what that would be.

Leader of the federal National Party David Littleproud said Ms Davies had left a strong legacy and was a role model.

“Ms Davies broke glass ceilings and rose through the political ranks due to her hard work ethic, strong morals and tenacious attitude,” he said.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Ms Davies – she was a strong leader and never wavered from her beliefs.”

Ms Davies was the first member of the WA Nationals to hold the role of Opposition leader in that state since Arthur Watts in 1947.

She became a member of the state Legislative Assembly for Central Wheatbelt in 2013 and quickly went on to become Minister for Water and Forestry, Sport and Recreation.

Ms Davies also served in the Legislative Council from 2009 to 2013 and was the youngest member at the time.

Her resignation from the roles would be effective as of the next meeting of the parliamentary National Party, which is likely to be scheduled for Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.