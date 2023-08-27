Waerea-Hargreaves hit hard by NRL over two offences

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ NRL season is likely over after the Sydney Roosters prop was hit with two separate charges and six games worth of bans by the match review committee.

Waerea-Hargreaves was on Sunday morning handed a grade-two dangerous contact charge for his late hit on Wests Tigers halfback Apisai Korisau, resulting a minimum three-match ban.

The Roosters enforcer was then also charged with a grade-one striking offence for headbutting Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu in an ensuing brawl, which also carries with it a minimum three-match ban.

Making the matter even more frustrating for the Roosters would be the fact that the Tri-colours were already cruising to a 32-8 win at the time of the incidents.

Ordinarily, Waerea-Hargreaves would have been able to miss a sole match with the charges.

But the 34-year-old’s horror judiciary record – which now includes five charges this year – means he will miss a total of six with an early guilty plea.

The most recent offences mean Waerea-Hargreaves will only be able to play in Friday night’s must-win clash with South Sydney if he successfully contests both charges at the NRL judiciary.

Alternatively, he could attempt to fight one of the charges, with a win enough to allow him to return late in the finals series if the Roosters qualify that far.

The Roosters will finish the penultimate round of the season in 10th spot, with only a win over the Rabbitohs on Friday giving them a chance of reaching the finals.

Any bans will also carry into New Zealand’s post-season Test matches, as well as to the start of the 2024 NRL season.