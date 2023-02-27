Wages for new recruits still rising but likely peaking

Employers are still offering decent salaries to attract new recruits but the slowing pace of monthly growth in advertised salaries amounts to further evidence of a cooling jobs market.

Advertised salaries as measured by employment marketplace SEEK climbed 4.4 per cent in the year to January.

While strong, the January result was slightly below the 4.6 per cent growth recorded in the 12 months to December.

The index, which measures the change in the advertised salaries on SEEK job postings over time, has now recorded two months in a row of slowing month-on-month growth.

SEEK senior economist Matt Cowgill said the moderation in advertised salary growth aligned with other easing labour market indicators, such as the unemployment rate and job ad volumes.

“However, the labour market is still very tight, just not as tight as it was a few months ago,” he said.

But like the wages growth captured in the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ wage price index last week, advertised salaries growth is falling well behind the 7.8 per cent inflation rate.

“That means real, inflation-adjusted advertised salaries are falling, adding to the cost-of-living squeeze on Australian workers.”

Mr Cowgill said the index showed advertised salaries were growing faster than overall wages and salaries and that employees were likely to enjoy bigger pay bumps by switching jobs.

He said the findings plus other wage indicators released recently would help calm the Reserve Bank’s nervousness about a price-wage spiral, taking the pressure off its inflation-squashing regime.

Consumer spending patterns have been another source of uncertainty for the RBA as it hikes interest rates to return inflation within its two-to-three per cent target range.

ABS retail sales data, due on Tuesday, should offer insights into spending habits in light of elevated prices and higher interest rates.

NAB markets economist Taylor Nugent and his colleagues expect a bounce of two per cent month-on-month after the distorted softening in December.

This would imply relatively flat retail sales since October, he said.

Also on Tuesday, the December quarter balance of payments and January private sector credit data will be released.