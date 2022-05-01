AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wallabies v All Blacks
The Wallabies will host the All Blacks in a rare mid-week clash, in Melbourne in September. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Wallabies and All Blacks in Thursday Test

Melissa Woods May 2, 2022

The Wallabies will play their first mid-week Test in 28 years, attempting to wrest back the Bledisloe Cup from the All Blacks on a Thursday night in Melbourne.

The trans-Tasman rivals will meet on September 15 at Marvel Stadium with the embattled code avoiding a clash with AFL and NRL finals.

The prized trophy will be contested in a two-match series, meaning Australia need to beat holders New Zealand in both games.

The second Test will be played at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, September 24.

The last time Australia and New Zealand met in a mid-week Test was on a Wednesday night in Sydney in 1994, when halfback George Gregan pulled off a match-winning tackle on Jeff Wilson to secure a Wallabies victory.

The Bledisloe Cup, which is part of the Rugby Championship, leads a busy schedule of internationals for Australia’s men’s and women’s teams.

The Wallaroos are preparing for the World Cup in New Zealand later this year and will host the Black Ferns as part of a historic double header at Adelaide Oval on August 27.

Their match precedes a Wallabies clash with South Africa, which is the hosts’ first Test in South Australia since 2004.

Contesting the O’Reilly Cup, the Wallaroos will also take on New Zealand at Orangetheory Stadium in a stand-alone fixture in Christchurch on August 20.

Rugby Australia also announced a NSW Test between the Wallabies and South Africa, with the venue to be confirmed, and two away Tests against Argentina in August.

Brisbane, Perth and Sydney are already hosting the incoming series against England in July.

2022 Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Fixtures

* Wallabies v Argentina — Saturday, August 6, Kick-off TBC, at Estadio Malvinas, Mendoza

* Wallabies v Argentina — Saturday, August 13, Kick-off TBC, at Estadio del Bicentenario, San Juan

* Wallabies v South Africa — Saturday, August 27, Kick-off TBC at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Wallabies v South Africa — Saturday, September 3, Kick-off TBC at TBC, NSW

* Wallabies v New Zealand — Thursday, September 15, Kick-off TBC at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

* Wallabies v New Zealand — Saturday, September 24, 5:05pm AEST at Eden Park, Auckland

2022 O’Reilly Cup Fixtures

* Wallaroos v New Zealand — Saturday, August 20, 5:05pm AEST, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

* Wallaroos v New Zealand — Saturday, August 27, Kick-off TBC, at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

