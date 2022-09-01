Wallabies back consistency in Boks battle

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has opted for stability as his side searches for back-to-back wins, naming an unchanged starting line-up for the clash with South Africa in Sydney on Saturday.

It’s the first time in his 26-match reign he hasn’t made a change to the starting 15, having made at least four in every Test so far this year, many forced by injury.

It means Rennie is backing in the same personnel to tidy up some significant flaws from the 25-17 Rugby Championship win against the Springboks in Adelaide last weekend, including deficient set-piece work that saw them win just seven of their 13 lineouts.

The Wallabies will again have their all-Brumbies front row of James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a and Allan Alaalatoa over bench options Taniel Tupou, Scott Sio and Dave Porecki, while outside back Andrew Kellaway will again have to make his impact off the pine.

Noah Lolesio holds the No.10 jersey after impressing last Saturday, with fullback Reece Hodge continuing in that role with Tom Wright – the man he replaced there for the first Test – staying on a wing.

The only change to the 23-man squad sees scrumhalf Jake Gordon grab a spot on the bench in place of Tate McDermott.

Rennie said the win in Adelaide had earned the same personnel the chance to prove if they could do it again at a sold-out Allianz Stadium.

“It’s great to be able to have some consistency in selection with the team that played last week earning the right to wear the jersey again in Sydney.

“While rapt with last week’s effort, we’re well aware of the challenge a wounded Springbok poses and the intensity we will require again on Saturday night.”

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has taken the opposite approach, swinging the axe with nine changes to his injury-hit team.

Notably, five-eighth Handre Pollard misses with a knee injury and will be replaced in the No.10 shirt by Damian Willemse, whose fullback role will be taken by veteran Willie le Roux.

Earlier, Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel called on the team to be more ruthless in delivering a complete display, having coughed up a bonus point in allowing two late tries in the Adelaide Test.

“You’re filthy that you miss that point, you’re absolutely livid,” he said.

“We’re really disappointed with that last eight-to-10-minute period, and we had chances there, even when it was three tries to one we had another chance off a set piece to do something.

“We’ve got to be a little bit more cut-throat, a little bit more ruthless in that regard, so it’s definitely something we’ve spoken about and we’ve worked on.”

Wallabies: Reece Hodge, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Matt Philip, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (c). Res: Dave Porecki, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Andrew Kellaway.