AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Reece Hodge
Reece Hodge is expected to be retained in an unchanged Wallabies team to face South Africa again. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Wallabies back consistency in Boks battle

Alex Mitchell September 1, 2022

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has opted for stability as his side searches for back-to-back wins, naming an unchanged starting line-up for the clash with South Africa in Sydney on Saturday.

It’s the first time in his 26-match reign he hasn’t made a change to the starting 15, having made at least four in every Test so far this year, many forced by injury.

It means Rennie is backing in the same personnel to tidy up some significant flaws from the 25-17 Rugby Championship win against the Springboks in Adelaide last weekend, including deficient set-piece work that saw them win just seven of their 13 lineouts.

The Wallabies will again have their all-Brumbies front row of James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a and Allan Alaalatoa over bench options Taniel Tupou, Scott Sio and Dave Porecki, while outside back Andrew Kellaway will again have to make his impact off the pine.

Noah Lolesio holds the No.10 jersey after impressing last Saturday, with fullback Reece Hodge continuing in that role with Tom Wright – the man he replaced there for the first Test – staying on a wing.

The only change to the 23-man squad sees scrumhalf Jake Gordon grab a spot on the bench in place of Tate McDermott.

Rennie said the win in Adelaide had earned the same personnel the chance to prove if they could do it again at a sold-out Allianz Stadium.

“It’s great to be able to have some consistency in selection with the team that played last week earning the right to wear the jersey again in Sydney.

“While rapt with last week’s effort, we’re well aware of the challenge a wounded Springbok poses and the intensity we will require again on Saturday night.”

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has taken the opposite approach, swinging the axe with nine changes to his injury-hit team.

Notably, five-eighth Handre Pollard misses with a knee injury and will be replaced in the No.10 shirt by Damian Willemse, whose fullback role will be taken by veteran Willie le Roux.

Earlier, Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel called on the team to be more ruthless in delivering a complete display, having coughed up a bonus point in allowing two late tries in the Adelaide Test.

“You’re filthy that you miss that point, you’re absolutely livid,” he said.

“We’re really disappointed with that last eight-to-10-minute period, and we had chances there, even when it was three tries to one we had another chance off a set piece to do something.

“We’ve got to be a little bit more cut-throat, a little bit more ruthless in that regard, so it’s definitely something we’ve spoken about and we’ve worked on.”

Wallabies: Reece Hodge, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Matt Philip, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (c). Res: Dave Porecki, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Andrew Kellaway.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.