AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Quade Cooper
Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper lies on the pitch after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. Image by AP PHOTO
  • rugby union

Wallabies lose Cooper but do Hooper proud

Melissa Woods August 7, 2022

Coach Dave Rennie has hailed the courage and character of the Wallabies, who overcame a serious injury to Quade Cooper to post a rousing Rugby Championship win over Argentina that they dedicated to absent skipper Michael Hooper. 

The Wallabies trailed by nine points at half-time in the Mendoza match and then lost playmaker Cooper to a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury which could rule him out of next year’s Rugby World Cup even end the 34-year-old’s career.

But they piled on 31 points after the break, with centre Len Ikitau crossing for the Wallabies’ fifth try five minutes after full-time, to snare a bonus point 41-26 victory.

The Australians entered the Test without talismanic captain Hooper, who withdrew from the two-game tour the day before the match for mental health reasons and flew home.

Rennie said the team produced a stirring performance that showed respect for 121-Test veteran Hooper.

As well as the halftime deficit they turned around a costly 10-3 penalty count.

“It highlights the respect we have for Hoops (Hooper), we talked a lot about him over the last 24 hours – how do you honour a man who’s emptied the tank in every Test over the past decade – it’s by putting in a performance like that in the second half,” Rennie said.

“We talked a lot about the courage that he’s shown and we needed to show the same sort of courage on the field today.”

Stand-in skipper James Slipper said it was one of most “satisfying” Tests of his 118-game national career given the setbacks before and during the match.

“The way we fought back into the game and wrestled it back into our hands, it was a proud moment to be a part of,” the veteran prop said.

The performance of Hooper’s flanker replacement Fraser McReight, who scored his first Test try, as well as Reece Hodge, who replaced Cooper and nailed three conversions and a penalty showed the growing depth and belief in the squad. 

“Losing Quade early in the second half highlights the character of this group, when you’ve got a guy like Reece Hodge who can step up and play anywhere and I reckon the guys around him stepped up as well,” Rennie said.

“We know they’re a three-six-nine (penalty) side and can hurt you that way.

“The pleasing thing was we were more clinical in the second half and played the game in the right end of the field, built pressure.

“It was a hell of a second half.”

Just after Cooper’s exit McReight was dragged across the line for his first Test try by barn-storming Test debutant Jed Holloway.

A penalty try in the 62nd minute awarded by whistle-happy Scottish referee Mike Adamson then put the visitors within two points of Argentina.

With Argentine lock Matias Alemanno yellow-carded, Hodge banged over a long-range penalty for the Wallabies to take the lead, 27-26, for the first time in the match.

They extended that in the 70th minute when hooker Folau Fainga’a, in his best performance in the gold jersey, picked up the ball off the back of a maul and charged over.

Argentina, coached by former Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika, got off to their best possible start with Pablo Matera crossing in the sixth minute and got out to a 13-3 lead.

The Wallabies countered through winger Jordan Petaia but kept the home side in the game through their sharp-shooter Emiliano Boffelli.

The Australians got on the right side of Adamson in the second half, while the Pumas own discipline fell apart as they incurred 11 second-half penalties which cruelled their cause.

The Wallabies face Argentina again next weekend in San Juan. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.