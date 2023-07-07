AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Quade Cooper.
Quade Cooper makes his return to the Test arena for the Rugby Championship clash with South Africa. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Wallabies’ Cooper takes on rookie Springbok Libbok

Melissa Woods July 7, 2023

Returning Wallabies five-eighth Quade Cooper will line up in Pretoria looking to take his first steps towards the Rugby World Cup, but it’s his rookie rival Manie Libbok who is expecting to be under the most pressure.

The pair are separated by 10 years and 73 matches, with 25-year-old Libbok lining up for his first Test start when the teams open the Rugby Championship on Saturday (Sunday 1.05am AEST).

Cooper has had limited game time in Japan since rupturing his achilles in a Test against Argentina almost a year ago but appears to be the Wallabies’ first choice at 10 for this year’s World Cup in France. 

Although he missed the South Africa games in last year’s Rugby Championship, Cooper broke Springbok hearts on the Gold Coast in 2021 when he booted seven penalties including a match-winner after fulltime for a 28-26 scoreline.

He was five-eighth in the most recent Wallabies Test played in Pretoria, in 2016, when the Australians fell 18-10 – one of just five current squad members remaining from that line-up.

The 35-year-old will bring a cool, mature head to the Loftus Versfeld cauldron, where Australia have never won in seven Tests stretching back to 1963.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones joked the No.10’s “zen” calmness wouldn’t wash at the famous ground, where more than 50,000 are expected to roar on the reigning world champions.

Nonetheless, Jones has been impressed with Cooper’s contribution to the squad since his return from injury, including his work with uncapped playmaker Carter Gordon, who has been named on the bench.

“I don’t think zen operates in Pretoria – it’s more brandy and Coke up there,” Jones said.

“But he’s come back into the squad and he’s an experienced player now, added his knowledge.

“And particularly watching him work with Carter, who has continued to impress as well.

“I know we’ll get a good 80 minutes out of that 10 position.”

With World Cup-winning Handre Pollard out with a calf injury, Libbok will have his first start in the No.10 jersey after three Tests off the bench.

The 25-year-old is expecting the Wallabies to put a target on his back.

“(Starting against Australia) is a big opportunity for me,” Libbok told reporters.

“There will be massive pressure on me in this game but I just want to go out there and contribute in my role as much as possible, and hopefully we can get the desired result.

“I know they’ll target me, but I’ve made peace with that, and the pressure.

“I’ve taken a lot of confidence from my preparation for this match … I’ll have a few experienced players around me, which is also a bonus.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.