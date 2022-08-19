Wallabies defence coach Taylor quits post

Defence coach Matt Taylor has cut ties with the Wallabies as they start preparations for two Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa.

The Wallabies are coming off a record 47-17 loss to Argentina last round although Rugby Australia announced Taylor had decided to step away from international rugby for “personal reasons”.

Head coach Dave Rennie and Taylor agreed the time was right for him to “commit his focus to some personal matters”.

“Matt is a great man with a strong work ethic, who is well respected within the Wallabies environment and we will miss him,” Rennie said.

Taylor joined the Wallabies ahead of the 2020 season after a long stint with the Scotland national side, spending more than a decade and over 110 Tests as an assistant coach.

“While this was an extremely difficult decision, I know it’s the right one for me and my family at this point in time,” the 49-year-old said.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with them and look forward to getting back into coaching when the time is right.”

The Wallabies haven’t announced his replacement.