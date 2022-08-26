Wallabies fit and ready for ‘Bok blitz

After a tumultuous tour to Argentina, the Wallabies have embraced a trouble-free build-up to their Rugby Championship Test against South Africa in Adelaide on Saturday.

Australian captain Michael Hooper flew home for mental health reasons on the eve of the first Test in Mendoza while the Wallabies lost a swag of stars to injuries with playmaker Quade Cooper topping the list.

Their depleted squad then crashed to a record loss to the Pumas in the second Test in San Juan.

Speaking in the unfamiliar surrounds of Adelaide Oval, the scene of their biggest ever victory – 142-0 against Namibia during the 2003 World Cup – stand-in skipper James Slipper said their preparation to face the Springboks had been ideal.

“That Argentinian tour was one of the toughest I’ve been on … there was a fair bit of adversity there but from adversity you grow stronger and that’s where I’ve pushed the team,” the 119-Test veteran prop said.

“In terms of this preparation, it’s been great and we’ve worked hard and we go into the game with confidence.”

Coach Dave Rennie has made seven changes to his starting XV from the last Pumas Test, among them Noah Lolesio at five-eighth and Reece Hodge at fullback.

They have also loaded up their bench with experience among a six-two forward-back split.

The Australians boast a formidable record on home soil against South Africa – unbeaten in their last seven clashes with their last loss back in 2013.

But they almost came unstuck on the Gold Coast last year, relying on a Cooper penalty goal in the 82nd minute to clinch a 28-26 victory.

Slipper said the Springboks were always a handful, particularly up front.

“They’re obviously the defending world champions, World Cup winners, and they’ve knocked off the All Blacks in the last couple of weeks,” Slipper said.

“They’re big boys, big men and one thing I do know is it’s going to be a physical game so we’ve got to win the battle up front.

“We know South Africa are going to come with a big set-piece focus, trying to really bash us up in the middle and kick a lot so it’s about nullifying their kicking game.”

The Wallabies have had to chase every game this year and Slipper said their start had again been a focus at training.

“Out of the five Tests we’ve played this year we’ve lost the first 25 minutes in each so the start of the game has definitely been spoken about,” the 33-year-old said.

“Hopefully we can put the Springboks under a bit of heat early.

“It comes down to creating opportunities and taking them as we’ve created a lot but haven’t taken the points on offer, so at training there’s been a big emphasis on taking those opportunities.”

Slipper said he’d spoken to Hooper and there was still no timeline for his return to rugby.

“It’s important that he takes the time that’s needed for him to be able to come back and he’s got the full support of the playing group,” he said of the veteran flanker.