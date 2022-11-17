AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Bernard Foley is among the big names recalled by the Wallabies.
Bernard Foley is among the big names recalled to the Wallabies side to take on world No.1 Ireland. Image by Marty Melville/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Wallabies make nine changes for Ireland

Darren Walton November 18, 2022

Dave Rennie is demanding the Wallabies hit back after naming a full-strength line-up to face the top-ranked Irish in Dublin.

Big guns Michael Hooper, skipper James Slipper and first-choice halves pairing Bernard Foley and Nic White return among nine changes to the starting side that suffered an inglorious 28-27 defeat by Italy last Saturday.

Australia’s first-ever loss to the Azzurri has turned the blow torch on Rennie, who knows his wounded Wallabies face a “massive” task trying to avoid a ninth defeat from 13 Tests in 2022.

“We’re still hurting from last weekend but we have to move on and the only way to do that is a response against the Irish,” the embattled coach said.

“They’re an excellent side. They’re very well coached and very well drilled. They’ve got a lot of experience. A lot of players who are 30 Test caps (or more) and probably played 150-plus club games. 

“They’re a very good side, but that’s exciting. We get to test ourselves against the top-ranked side in the world.”

Despite the enormous challenge confronting them, Rennie refuses to believe the Wallabies are big outsiders.

“We won’t talk about being underdogs,” he said.

“There’s no doubt we’re playing the top side in the world. We’ve talked a lot about us and what we need to put on the pack to get a result and we know that’s important.

“We let ourselves down last week, we let our country down and we’re keen for a response.”

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who received a surprise call-up for the tour after landing in New Zealand for a holiday with his girlfriend, is the only rookie to retain his starting spot from the Italy debacle.

“We’re keen to give him another crack,” Rennie said.

“Some of our guys are getting to understand his skill set; his ability to offload. The decisions he made to offload were good ones but we’ve got guys around him looking to go and clean out and look after him.

“So we need to be aware of his ability that, if he gets beyond a tackle, he can keep things alive. We missed a couple of opportunities to hurt the Italians with offloads into space.

“His aerial stuff is phenomenal on both sides of the ball. And he’s a big man who’s actually got a bit of post-tackle presence, so we need to get him a bit of ball.

“But it’ll be a bit of an arm wrestle, so his work ethic and the things he’s doing off the ball is important.” 

WALLABIES: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright, Bernard Foley, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (capt). Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Jordan Petaia.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.