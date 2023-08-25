Wallabies relish challenge against French firepower

The Wallabies are embracing the challenge of taking on a full-strength France side in Paris, describing it as the ideal way to top their World Cup preparation.

Coach Eddie Jones has made four changes from the side’s most recent Test match against New Zealand for Monday morning’s (AEST) clash at Stade de France.

Prop James Slipper (foot) and centre Samu Kerevi (hand) weren’t considered, while blockbusting winger Marika Koroibete has been rested, leaving the starting XV with just 258 Test caps between them.

Twelve of the match-day 23 have fewer than 10 Tests to their name.

Led by Will Skelton for the first time, prop Blake Schoupp and halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa are in line to make their Test debut after being included on the bench.

Wallabies line-out coach Dan Palmer said he was eager to see the team’s progression, particularly going up against one of the tournament favourites.

The winless Australians want to enter their first pool game on Sunday September 10 (AEST) against Georgia with a victory under their belts, but Palmer says there’s plenty of upside regardless.

“This is almost a full-strength French team and we’re playing at Stade de France, where we’re playing our first game, so it’s almost the ideal prep for us,” Palmer said from Paris.

“We’ve seen progression over the past few Tests and the most important thing is to put the way we want to play and combinations we want to play under genuine heat.

“There’s no better place to do that and no better way to do that than against one of the favourites going into the World Cup.”

Famously described by Jones as “built like a brick s**t-house”, Schoupp has had a whirlwind 12 months after only joining the Brumbies program last year.

His younger brother Aaron is a centre with Gold Coast in the NRL.

Jones has retained halves combination Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon for the third straight Test while Lalakai Foketi will partner Jordan Petaia in the midfield.

Foketi scored a famous try at the same venue last November, in a 30-29 defeat by the French, but was forced off soon after with a fractured leg.

Utility back Ben Donaldson has been included on the bench for his first international of the year.

Suliasi Vunivalu, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Andrew Kellaway make up the back three.

Skelton will partner fellow France-based lock Richie Arnold in the second row, while Jones has named an unchanged back row from the Wallabies’ last Test in Dunedin, with Tom Hooper and Fraser McReight the flankers and Rob Valetini at No.8.

Taniela Tupou has recovered from a rib injury and will start in the front row.

Jones said he was happy with the team’s preparation since arriving in France last week.

“Improving our physical capacity has been a priority. Our rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France,” Jones said.

“To play against the tournament hosts in front of a massive crowd at the venue for the final is perfect preparation for us.

“We are a young side, who is ambitious and in the process of developing our game.”

Wallabies: Angus Bell, David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Will Skelton (c), Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu, Lalakai Foketi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Andrew Kellaway. Res: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson.