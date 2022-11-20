AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia's Nick Frost.
Things have gone from bad to worse since the Wallabies' Test loss in Ireland. Image by AP PHOTO
  • rugby union

Wallabies send six injured players home

Melissa Woods November 21, 2022

Taniela Tupou is returning to Australia for further scans on his suspected ruptured Achilles tendon, among six Wallabies players departing before their final Test against Wales.

With a minimum nine-month recovery from surgery, confirmation of the injury would put Tupou’s participation at next year’s World Cup in France in grave doubt in a massive blow to Australia’s chances of success.

The hulking prop was one of five players forced off during their 13-10 loss to world No.1 Ireland in Dublin.

Untouched, he fell to the ground clutching his leg as he attempted to cart the ball up and was stretchered off.

The Wallabies announced early Monday that the injured players would fly home to Australia for further treatment, missing their Welsh clash this weekend.

Hunter Paisami suffered medial ligament damage in the opening minutes, leaving Australia without a specialist inside centre for the Cardiff Test.

Outside back Andrew Kellaway (toe) and No.8 Rob Valetini (ankle) were forced off during the second half against the Irish while hooker Dave Porecki was concussed.

Halfback Nic White also suffered a head knock but surprisingly passed his HIA to return to the field, however he too has been ruled out and will join the travelling wounded.

Tupou is the fourth Wallabies player to suffer a ruptured Achilles tendon this year following five-eighth Quade Cooper and forwards Harry Johnson-Holmes and Rob Leota.

However coach Dave Rennie insists the injuries are down to bad luck and the perils of a collision sport.

“Porecki got a shoulder to the head, that’s bad luck, I’m not even sure how or what Kells (Kellaway) has done,” Rennie said post match.

“It’s a collision sport and they’re collision injuries.”

Lock Will Skelton and five-eighth Bernard Foley are unavailable for the Wales match as it falls outside the international window.

Rennie said he would call on a number of players who took part in their historic loss to Italy.

“We’ll have to go into the depth of the squad again,” Rennie said.

“I can guarantee there will be guys itching for another opportunity after the Italy effort.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.