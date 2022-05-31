AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Marika Koroibete
Star Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete has put his hand up for the series against England. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Wallaby Koroibete back for England series

Darren Walton May 31, 2022

Marika Koroibete has fired a warning to Eddie Jones’ England, saying he’s a superior player to the deadly winger who left Australia last year to ply his trade in Japan.

Koroibete on Tuesday night pledged his commitment to the Wallabies for the July three-Test series, certain to be one of the three overseas-based players coach Dave Rennie is allowed to pick.

“It will be a good experience. I will bring back a lot. I’m looking forward to it,” Koroibete said from Japan.

The 2019 John Eales Medallist capped a stellar inaugural Japan Rugby League One season with a try-scoring display in Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights’ 18-12 final win over Suntory Sungoliath on Sunday.

Koroibete said playing under former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans had helped him become an even more complete player.

“Getting my detail right,” the 29-year-old said of what he’d specifically been trying to improve.

“I’ve been working on my catch and pass, my decision-making under pressure. I have been given a licence to play what’s in front of me. It’s great. I’ve been given the freedom to roam on the field.”

Koroibete’s Wallabies future was up in the air when he left Australia, with Rennie unable to guarantee any offshore players would earn more Test caps.

But Rennie is now all but certain to call on veteran playmaker Quade Cooper and former vice-captain Samu Kerevi for the England series. 

“He called me and we’ve been chatting about how I’m liking Japan and how the rugby is going,” Koroibete said.

“We had a conversation if I am still keen to come over and play in the England series. It will be good to go back and visit Australia.”

Deans expected Koroibete to prove a handful for England. 

“He loves to play and the ball in his hands. If he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, he finds a way to attack the game anyway,” Deans said.

“Players want passionate people, enthusiastic people, positive people and Marika is all of the above.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.