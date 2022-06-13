AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CLIMATE CHANGE RALLY CANBERRA
Election officials are set to confirm former Wallaby David Pocock has scored a Senate seat. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Wallaby set to knock over Liberal senator

Paul Osborne June 14, 2022

Election officials are set to confirm former Wallaby David Pocock has snared a Senate seat.

The Australian Electoral Commission said the capture and verification of preferences for the territories’ Senate races had concluded and will be distributed on Tuesday morning.

The four successful candidates will then be announced.

It is expected the ACT seats will go to Labor’s Katy Gallagher, who has been appointed finance minister in the Albanese government, and Mr Pocock.

The former rugby international is set to defeat erstwhile minister Zed Seselja, becoming the first person from outside a major party to win a Senate seat for the ACT.

The Zimbabwe-born conservationist campaigned on climate action, integrity in politics and territory rights among other issues.

Two Indigenous women – Labor’s Malarndirri McCarthy and the Country Liberal Party’s Jacinta Nampijinpa Price – are expected to take the NT Senate seats.

Senator McCarthy previously held her seat, while Ms Price defeated former CLP senator Sam McMahon, who lost her party’s endorsement and unsuccessfully ran as a Liberal Democrats candidate.

It is expected Labor will have 26 senators and will need the support of 12 Greens senators and Mr Pocock to pass legislation and motions in the 76-seat upper house from July 1.

