Wallam stars as Diamonds secure sweep

Donnell Wallam has dominated in her starting Test debut, shooting the Diamonds to a series sweep over England.

Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney.

Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15-from-15 at the main break and finished with 25-from-26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14-of-18) in the third quarter.

Australia led 9-2 after five minutes and by nine goals at halftime before England closed with five goals at the final break.

The margin was just three with 10 minutes to play, England rallying again as the clock ticked down to ensure a nervy finish in front of 8566 fans.

Wallam’s performance came on the back of intense off-court scrutiny that followed the withdrawal of Hancock Prospecting’s $15 million sponsorship deal.

A Noongar woman from Western Australia, Wallam raised concerns about vile historical comments made by Hancock Prospecting chair Gina Rinehart’s late father Lang Hancock about the Indigenous population.

She was said to be uncomfortable wearing a uniform bearing the company logo.

Teammates took a stand with Wallam; Hancock Prospecting responding by cancelling the cash-strapped sports body’s financial lifeline.

But the Victorian government stepped in to fill the void and then Wallam, ruled out of the Sydney win with illness, did her thing on-court.

There were no lay-up goals like the one Wallam produced to win the match off the bench in her Newcastle debut.

Instead, the 28-year-old patrolled the circle with authority, captain Paige Hadley (26 feeds, 16 assists) exploiting the height advantage to feed the Queensland Firebirds talent close to the goal.

Goal defence Maddy Turner had two intercepts and a rebound in the first quarter of her starting debut, setting the tone for Australia before she was replaced just after halftime.

The 3-0 sweep came without regular captain Liz Watson and her deputy Steph Wood, while the Diamonds also won back the Constellation Cup from New Zealand despite the late withdrawal of pregnant star Gretel Bueta.

The Diamonds, now eyeing 2023’s World Cup in South Africa, also won the Quad Series in England earlier this year before storming to Commonwealth Games gold.