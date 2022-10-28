AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Shannon parry
Skipper Shannon Parry says the Wallaroos will play free of expectations against favourites England. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Wallaroos ready for Red Roses at RWC

Ben McKay October 29, 2022

Free of expectations against super-hot favourites England, the Wallaroos are hoping they can finally find their best rugby and a shock pathway to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Jay Tregonning’s side face a rampaging Red Roses who boast a 28-Test winning streak and tournament favouritism in Auckland on Sunday. 

It’s an unlucky match-up for Australia, who finished sixth after group stage play and as such were due to play the third-ranked side in the last eight.

“To win the World Cup, you’ve got to beat everyone. So it’s a great challenge,” captain Shannon Parry told AAP, painting the clash in a positive light.

“We’ve got nothing to lose so we’re looking to just put in a really proud performance that we can hang our heads high on.”

Australia reached the quarters after beating Scotland 14-12 and Wales 13-7, but Parry believes their best performance came in their opening-night loss to New Zealand.

The Wallaroos romped to a 17-0 lead against the Black Ferns before being swamped in the second half, losing 41-17 at Eden Park.

Parry believes the same ingredient from that loss will be back on Sunday – favouritism shifting to their opponents.

“The first game against the Kiwis where there was no pressure on us, we’ve just gone out and played footy, that was our best half of footy so far,” she said.

“This weekend, it’s gonna be really similar. The Poms are on 28 wins, their run, so there’s no pressure on us … records are meant to be broken. So let’s try to do it this Sunday.”

Underscoring their favouritism, England have never failed to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup and have beaten Australia in all five previous meetings.

In words Parry would take great delight in hearing, England coach Simon Middleton admitted he had a “huge fear” of that streak snapping on Sunday.

“I don’t like losing. The fear of losing and having been on that side where we have lost is a driving motivator to not be in a position to lose again,” he said.

Tregonning has made three changes for the clash with Iliseva Batibasaga benched in favour of Layne Morgan at scrum-half due to her speed.

Lori Cramer shifts to the wing in the absence of Ivania Wong (hamstring) and Grace Kemp will start ahead of Atasi Lafai.

Parry said the key to success would be to make sure the Australian forward pack stood up.

“They are obviously a very robust forward pack that gets the go-forward to them. They score a lot of tries off rolling mauls and off their lineout scrum,” she said.

“For us it’s about controlling that set piece domain and then being able to use our electric backs as we’ve shown when we get them forward space, they’re really unstoppable.”

The match kicks off at 1.30pm NZDT (11.30am AEDT) at Waitakere Stadium.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.