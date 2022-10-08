AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Portia Woodman.
Portia Woodman scored a hat-trick of tries in New Zealand's World Cup win over the Wallaroos. Image by Aaron Gillions/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Wallaroos scare NZ but suffer at World Cup

Ben McKay October 8, 2022

The Wallaroos gave New Zealand an almighty scare on the opening night of the Rugby World Cup, leading 17-0 before succumbing to the Black Ferns 41-17.

On a historic night for the sport with a world record women’s rugby crowd, Brienne Terita threatened a boilover with two early tries of immense quality.

The sevens convert scored either side of Ivania Wong’s breakaway to stun fans in Auckland, who had fair expectations of a Black Ferns stroll.

Two yellow cards to Wong and skipper Shannon Parry ruined any chance of Australian success, allowing Portia Woodman to complete a hat-trick to carry New Zealand to a first-up win.

The occasion was a mighty one for the hosts, enjoying a sold out Eden Park for the first time, and playing against their bunnies.

Australia has never beaten New Zealand in a women’s Test, a run which extends to 23 after Saturday night.

Still, they were uncharacteristically nervy early, bringing no ferociousness to their first-half performance beyond their haka.

Australia preyed on Kiwi flatness, enjoying the lion’s share of possession and territory.

Frenetic defending from Ruby Tui – a contender for best afield – held up Liz Patu early, before the Australian breakthrough on 13 minutes.

A tap-and-go from Arabella McKenzie under the sticks caught New Zealand napping, allowing Terita to surge over in the corner.

Shortly after, Wong swooped on a loose ball from the hands of captain Ruahei Demant, surging from behind the half-way line to score a runaway try.

Terita scored a second on 28 minutes, a spread from the left to right that ended in the 19-year-old diving over, to put Australia in dreamland.

New Zealand quickly woke them up.

Finally enjoying some ball in hand, Joanah Ngan-Woo finished a 13-phase attack to start their scoring, and Woodman scored her first before the break to ease the scoreboard pressure.

Woodman tied the scores at 17 on 47 minutes, resetting the match with the Black Ferns ascendant.

McKenzie had the chance to reclaim the lead with a penalty soon after, but hit the post – the closest Australia would come to troubling the scorers from there.

Yellow cards to Wong for a deliberate knock down and foul play from captain Shannon Parry left the Wallaroos with just 13, and at the mercy of the Black Ferns.

They showed none, with Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and Woodman going over with the pair in the bin, leaving Tui to finish the rout with two superb running tries.

England and France were the other opening-day winners at Eden Park, which also set a record for New Zealand’s biggest ever attendance for a women’s sporting event.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.