Caulfield Cup winner Durston.
Durston has been lifted to the third line of Melbourne Cup betting after winning the Caulfield Cup. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • horse racing, harness racing

Waller turns attention to Melbourne Cup

Warwick Barr October 16, 2022

Chris Waller’s chances of landing successive Melbourne Cups have improved dramatically after Durston claimed the Caulfield Cup for the all-conquering trainer.

Durston firmed from $51 to the third tier of Melbourne Cup betting at $15 after landing the first leg of Australian racing’s famous spring double.

In a surprise result that unfolded after Durston scraped into the field at the 11th hour, the UK import ran down Gold Trip after a precise ride from jockey Michael Dee.

It was Waller’s second Caulfield Cup win and Durston now rates as the stable’s best chance to emulate Verry Elleegant’s Melbourne Cup triumph in 2021.

Durston carried 51.5kg on Saturday and has the same weight at Flemington on November 1 but the seven-year-old is liable for a handicap penalty.

While the breaks went Durston’s way in the Caulfield Cup, Waller likes the stayer’s chances of figuring in the Melbourne Cup.

“He was strong the last 50 metres … it’s exciting heading towards a Melbourne Cup,” he told the Seven Network.

The Caulfield Cup was not run on the bottomless track many expected but the tempo of the race hurt the chances of key runners – none moreso than the 2019 Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare who delighted jockey Blake Shinn with his sixth placing.

“The pace was slow which didn’t suit my horse, but full credit to him,” Shinn said.

“He was gallant to the line. He’s in the (Melbourne) Cup now and the 3200 metres will be right up his alley.”

Durston sits behind two internationals in revised Melbourne Cup betting after Caulfield.

UK-trained Deauville Legend, and Loft from Germany, arrived in Melbourne with the second shipment of overseas spring carnival horses on Wednesday.

Deauville Legend has been a long-time Melbourne Cup favourite while Loft has posted wins in England and the United States in 2022.

