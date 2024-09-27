AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
walters
Departing Brisbane coach Kevin Walters thanks his family and the club's original owners. Image by David Clark/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Walters thanked for bringing a ‘pulse’ to Broncos

Fraser Barton and Murray Wenzel
September 27, 2024

An emotional Kevin Walters has thanked his family, the original club owners and the entire Brisbane Broncos organisation following his shock exit from the club.

Walters fronted a packed Broncos headquarters on Friday just hours after the NRL giants announced they wanted a change of leadership at Red Hill.

The five-time Broncos premiership winner will not return for a fifth campaign in charge with his contract cut short with two years remaining.

An independent review into the club took place immediately after the 2024 season, with the Broncos deciding they needed a change at the top.

“I am really proud of the fact that when I arrived here the club wasn’t in great shape. I feel that myself, along with a lot of other good staff and people here, have shaped the club.

“I’d like to thank the original owners of the club Barry, Paul, Steve and Gary, for initially starting the club.

“Probably the proudest moment was last year’s grand final, my son and all my family in attendance.

“I want to thank my family. They’ve been really terrific to me, and just want to thank them,” Walters concluded while fighting back tears.

donaghy
 Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy (r) says Walters (l) brought a ‘pulse’ back to the Broncos. Image by David Clark/AAP PHOTOS 

Club CEO Dave Donaghy said Walters had injected a ‘pulse’ back into the club during his tenure.

But he said when peeling back a post-mortem of their 2024 campaign and missing the NRL finals for the third time in four years, the club’s hierarchy believed they could be better.

“The reality is for us that we acknowledge as an organisation, as a club, we can be better. We can do better,” Donaghy said.

“Kev wears his heart on his sleeve, and he’s done an incredible job over the past four years, but as we’ve had time to digest and process the season, look at plans moving forward, both of us have come to that acceptance that it was time to part ways, and Kev’s time as head coach had concluded.”

Walters assumed the Brisbane head coaching role in 2021 with the Broncos winning seven matches and losing 17 in his maiden year at the helm.

That was a four-win improvement on their 2020 campaign when Brisbane spluttered to a last-placed finish and the wooden spoon.

Brisbane then narrowly missed out on finals in 2022 before a famous 2023 season saw them catapult to the NRL grand final where they led Penrith 24-8 only to fall 26-24 on the back off a heroic showing by Nathan Cleary. 

Building into 2025 after assistant coaches Lee Briers and John Cartwright announced their departures from the club, Walters had recruited Ben Te’o and Trent Barrett as assistants for next season.

Donaghy confirmed both would remain in their roles.

He said the intent of the club was to “move quickly” on recruiting a new head coach.

Josh Hannay, after missing out on the Parramatta job to Jason Ryles, has impressed in multiple interim NRL head coaching roles and as a Queensland State of Origin assistant.

NSW State of Origin coach Michael Maguire, a premiership winner with Broncos captain Adam Reynolds and Te’o at Souths, is expected to be another leading contender.

