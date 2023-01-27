AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Morgan Schneiderlin
Western Sydney have secured the services of ex-Manchester United player Morgan Schneiderlin. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Wanderers sign ex-Red Devil Schneiderlin

George Clarke January 28, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers have secured a loan deal for French international Morgan Schneiderlin, in what could be just the start of a hectic transfer period for the ambitious A-League Men club. 

The former Everton, Manchester United and Southampton midfielder has signed with the Wanderers until the end of the season.

Schneiderlin, 33, hasn’t played a competitive game since July of last year but could come into consideration for next weekend’s home meeting with Western United. 

“I am very excited to be here in Western Sydney with the Wanderers and I’m looking forward to starting my journey at the club,” he said in a statement after completing his switch from Nice.

“I have heard lots of good things about the Wanderers and I’m really ready to get started.”

Schneirdlin’s move came as a result of former Sydney FC midfielder Milos Ninkovic freeing up a visa spot by becoming an Australian citizen. 

The Wanderers could be set for more movement before the transfer deadline on February 7 with reports in Europe linking Bosnian striker Sulejman Krpic with a return to his homeland.

Krpic has struggled to make an impact in the competition and has been restricted to cameos off the bench in the last month.

Head coach Marko Rudan is likely to look for another foreign striker and could be on the hunt for another defender after loaning Ruon Tongyik to Iranian side Mes Kerman. 

