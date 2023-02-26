War of words over NSW land tax expansion

An election promise from the NSW premier to expand his signature housing affordability policy has sparked a war of words with the opposition labelling it a forever tax.

The plan launched by Premier Dominic Perrottet on Sunday would enable first home buyers to choose between an up-front stamp duty payment or an annual land tax on their first and second homes.

“Stamp duty is a terrible tax,” the premier told reporters on Sunday.

The choice would be available on first and second homes worth under $1.5 million, with that cap raised by $50,000 each year from 2023-24.

Stamp duty would be mandatory on an investor’s third property.

But the announcement was seized on by Labor as a clear indication the premier could further expand the scheme to all homes.

While treasurer in 2020, Mr Perrottet proposed abolishing stamp duty and replacing it with a broad-based land tax.

Labor leader Chris Minns said he would rather people paid no stamp duty at all than a land tax forever.

“(Mr Perrottet) is indicating to the people of NSW that he wants to expand the land tax on the family home – something that we’ve never had in NSW before,” he said.

Labor’s policy proposes a stamp duty concession for first home buyers buying property up to $800,000 and offering a discount rate for homes up to $1 million.

As the election campaign continues, the state is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating Northern Rivers floods, which killed five people and left the town of Lismore devastated.

NSW Greens MPs Jenny Leong and Tamara Smith will on Monday be in Lismore to launch a plan to raise billions in taxes from “big polluter” companies and reinvest that money in 2500 new social and public housing homes.

Lismore represented the frontline of both the housing and the climate crisis, Ms Leong said.

“People are hurting, they are traumatised and they need a place to call home,” she said.

Under the minor party’s plan, big banks, fossil fuel companies and property developers could be targeted for higher taxes, including a “climate disaster levy” on coal exports, which it says could net the state $7 billion a year.

The party also proposed controls that would require people running Airbnb or other short-term to register as a business and be liable for tax.

Labor’s Chris Minns also plans to travel to Lismore on Tuesday to attend a memorial marking the anniversary of the disaster.