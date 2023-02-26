AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns.
Chris Minns says the Perrottet government's stamp duty proposal will impose a forever tax. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

War of words over NSW land tax expansion

Phoebe Loomes February 27, 2023

An election promise from the NSW premier to expand his signature housing affordability policy has sparked a war of words with the opposition labelling it a forever tax.

The plan launched by Premier Dominic Perrottet on Sunday would enable first home buyers to choose between an up-front stamp duty payment or an annual land tax on their first and second homes.

“Stamp duty is a terrible tax,” the premier told reporters on Sunday.

The choice would be available on first and second homes worth under $1.5 million, with that cap raised by $50,000 each year from 2023-24.

Stamp duty would be mandatory on an investor’s third property.

But the announcement was seized on by Labor as a clear indication the premier could further expand the scheme to all homes.

While treasurer in 2020, Mr Perrottet proposed abolishing stamp duty and replacing it with a broad-based land tax.

Labor leader Chris Minns said he would rather people paid no stamp duty at all than a land tax forever.

“(Mr Perrottet) is indicating to the people of NSW that he wants to expand the land tax on the family home – something that we’ve never had in NSW before,” he said.

Labor’s policy proposes a stamp duty concession for first home buyers buying property up to $800,000 and offering a discount rate for homes up to $1 million.

As the election campaign continues, the state is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating Northern Rivers floods, which killed five people and left the town of Lismore devastated.

NSW Greens MPs Jenny Leong and Tamara Smith will on Monday be in Lismore to launch a plan to raise billions in taxes from “big polluter” companies and reinvest that money in 2500 new social and public housing homes.

Lismore represented the frontline of both the housing and the climate crisis, Ms Leong said.

“People are hurting, they are traumatised and they need a place to call home,” she said.

Under the minor party’s plan, big banks, fossil fuel companies and property developers could be targeted for higher taxes, including a “climate disaster levy” on coal exports, which it says could net the state $7 billion a year.

The party also proposed controls that would require people running Airbnb or other short-term to register as a business and be liable for tax.

Labor’s Chris Minns also plans to travel to Lismore on Tuesday to attend a memorial marking the anniversary of the disaster.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.