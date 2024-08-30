AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bondi Beach during September sunrise (file)
Spring conditions are likely to be warmer than average across all Australian states and territories. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Warmer than average Spring to follow warm Winter

Rachael Ward August 30, 2024

Australians all over can expect a warmer than average Spring but parts of the nation are likely to cop more of a drenching than usual.

Conditions are increasingly likely to be warmer than average across all states and territories in the next three months, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Spring Long-Range Forecast.

Most of Queensland, NSW and the ACT are expected to experience above average rainfall, while parts of South Australia and Tasmania can expect slightly more rain than usual.

Western Australia is tipped to have average or below average falls, with ‘typical’ rain expected in the Northern Territory.

The northern wet season starts in October but the first significant rains are forecast to fall earlier than usual in Queensland and part of the Top End but later in most of Western Australia.

It’s been a warmer than usual winter and 1.5 °C above the 1961-90 winter average, preliminary data from the government agency shows.

“Despite some typically cool winter temperatures at times on the east coast, winter has been warmer than usual across the country with August on track to be Australia’s warmest August on record,” the bureau said.

FORECAST BY JURISDICTION

* NSW and ACT – warmer than usual, above average rainfall in most areas, unusually high rainfall in NSW’s north and some central areas

* Victoria – warmer than usual, typical rainfall in most areas, slightly increased chance of above average rainfall in parts of the southwest

* Queensland – unusually warm days and nights in most parts, above average rainfall in most areas, first significant rains of the wet season likely to be earlier than usual

* Western Australia – warmer than usual in most areas except for the south where temperatures will be average, unusually warm days and nights in the north, typical rainfall in most areas, first significant rains of the wet season likely later than usual

* South Australia – warmer than usual with slightly above average rainfall in southern agricultural areas and parts of the north

* Tasmania – unusually warm days and nights, above average rainfall in the east

* Northern Territory – unusually warm days and nights, typical rainfall, first significant rains of the wet season likely earlier than usual.

