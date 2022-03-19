AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Shane Warne.
The family and friends of Shane Warne will say farewell at a private funeral in Melbourne on Sunday. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS
  • sport

Warne family bids legend farewell

Tara Cosoleto and Liz Hobday
March 20, 2022

Shane Warne’s family and friends will gather at a private funeral in Melbourne to say their final goodbyes to the cricketing legend. 

Warne’s three children, parents and close friends will be among those attending the service on Sunday morning. 

The 52-year-old died of a suspected heart attack on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4. 

A state memorial will take place at the MCG on March 30, where the wider public will be able to pay their respects to an Australian icon. 

The ground’s Great Southern Stand will also be renamed in Warne’s honour.

The cricketing legend’s death little more than two weeks ago led to an outpouring of grief from people around the world, as well as those closer to home.

St Kilda Cricket Club coach Glenn Lalor told AAP about his time playing with Warne in the early 2000s.

“Every time Shane was available he would love coming back and playing with us, which was great,” Mr Lalor said.

“The boys appreciated playing with a legend.

“He was just an everyday bloke that just wanted to be around and enjoy the day. He was never hard to deal with, he was always fun.”

Mr Lalor said Warne made sure even elite cricket retained a sense of joy.

“He had a point of difference,” he said. “There’s a lot of professionalism, I suppose, in cricket now but he just kept it real.”

Club president Paul Ryan said: “Shane was the greatest cricketer our club has produced in its 168-year history.

“However, just as importantly he was also a great friend to many at our club and supporter of our club.

“Shane is, and will continue to be, greatly missed (but) we are very conscious that our loss needs to be kept in perspective with the devastation being felt by his children and family.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.