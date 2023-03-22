AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Warner.
Australia opener David Warner returns from injury for the third ODI against India in Chennai. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Warner, Agar return as Australia seek ODI series win

Justin Chadwick March 22, 2023

Australian veteran David Warner has been named for his ODI return in the series decider against India in Chennai, but he won’t play as an opener.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat with Warner and spinner Ashton Agar included in place of allrounder Cameron Green (illness) and paceman Nathan Ellis. 

The series is locked at 1-1 after Australia followed up a five-wicket loss last Friday with a crushing 10-wicket victory on Sunday.

Warner missed the series opener to give him extra time to recover from the elbow injury he suffered during the Test series.

A corked quad in the lead-up to game two ruled him out of Sunday’s action, but he has been passed fit for the third and deciding game.

However, Mitch Marsh’s hot form as opener means Warner is likely to come in at No.4.

Marsh is averaging a staggering 147 at a strike rate of 145.5 this series at the top of the order.

It will be just the second time in his 142-match ODI career that Warner hasn’t opened.

Agar was overlooked for selection for the opening two games but has finally won selection.

India will be aiming to bounce back from their game-two flop, where they were bowled out for 117 in 26 overs before Australia reached the victory target in just 11 overs. 

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc has snared eight wickets at an average of 12.75 across the series, his pace and swing proving too hot for India to handle.

The series has been used as a vital preparation for this year’s World Cup in India. 

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis (12th man).

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Kannaur Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar (12th man).

