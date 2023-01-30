AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
David Warner.
David Warner is worried young Australian players are more keen on white-ball cricket than Tests. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Warner fears for future of Test cricket

Jasper Bruce January 31, 2023

After the Sydney Thunder were eliminated from the Big Bash, Australia opener David Warner left his young teammates with a parting piece of advice: Leaving a legacy in cricket means pursuing a Test career.

Warner revealed fears for the future of Test cricket at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday, saying younger players have begun setting their sights on lucrative franchise deals rather than the baggy green.

Tim David’s $1.53 million contract at last year’s IPL auction was the richest by an Australian that year and proved once-and-for-all that overseas players need not have made a name for themselves at Test level to score big bucks in white-ball competitions.

Dan Christian, Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis are among the other active Australians to have become household names, toured the world and earned significant money all without playing Test cricket.

While Warner’s Thunder features some of the best young talents in Australia, including Ollie Davies, Tanveer Sangha and Jason Sangha, Warner doubted whether the next generation were all-in on playing Test cricket.

“I was speaking to (Davies) the other day. He likes playing white-ball cricket, I can’t see him playing red-ball cricket any time soon,” Warner told reporters.

“If he wants to put his mind to it, he can definitely play.

“But I’ve got a little bit of scaredness about what’s going to happen in the next five to 10 years, where cricket is actually heading.

“I’d love for guys coming through to play red-ball cricket and play Test cricket because that’s the legacy that you should want to leave behind. 

“Playing in the Test arena is amazing. Pardon the pun but it’s a true test of cricket and how well you measure up to the greats of the game.”

Warner is living proof it is possible to parlay white-ball brilliance into international honours; when he was picked for the T20I side in 2009, he became the first man since 1877 to debut for Australia without playing a first-class game. He has gone on to play a century of Tests.

And as he reaches the twilight of his international career, Warner is urging the next generation of T20 guns not to give up their chance to forge an international career in all three formats. 

If for no other reason, he says playing Test cricket could give players a better chance of attracting overseas franchise interest.

“Guys see the short-term at the moment with all the leagues and stuff around,” he said.

“The best way to get value for your currency is actually making a name for yourself. 

“There’s only been a small minority of people who have been able to do that and have a long career (without playing Test cricket).”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.