AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
David Warner is bowled in the second Test against Sri Lanka.
David Warner was dismissed cheaply as Australia reached 2-99 at lunch against Sri Lanka in Galle. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Warner, Khawaja dismissed in first session

Scott Bailey July 8, 2022

David Warner’s run of outs has continued with the opener dismissed early in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Australia went to lunch on day one at 2-99 after winning the toss and batting, with Marnus Labuschagne not out on 42 and Steve Smith unbeaten on 13.

Usman Khawaja struck a neat 37 before being bowled by Ramesh Mendis, marking the first time he has been dismissed for less than 50 since the end of the Ashes series.

But Warner’s run of form is not so consistent after he was bowled for five.

The left-hander has not hit an international century since January 2020, averaging 28.89 in 12 Tests since.

Warner got a good ball to remove him on Friday, with a delivery from Kasun Rajitha moving away slightly off the pitch and taking the left-hander’s off stump. 

After Australia opted to stick with Mitchell Starc instead of playing an extra spinning allrounder in Glenn Maxwell, the Galle wicket appears to have more pace and bounce in it.

Labuschagne leant on two balls outside off stump from quick Rajitha and used their pace to send them to the boundary just before lunch.

The Queenslander also played two of the finest shots of the morning when he twice swept Prabath Jayasuriya to the legside boundary in the space of three balls.

Sri Lanka only had themselves to blame for Labuschagne still being at the crease at the break.

The right-hander should have been stumped on 28 when he came down the wicket and was beaten by Mendis, only for wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella to fumble the ball.

The hosts have been forced to debut Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana and Jayasuriya after a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.