Warner, Marsh power Australia to 9-367 vs Pakistan

David Warner’s 163 from 124 balls has smashed Australia to 9-367 in their crunch clash with Pakistan, keeping his team’s World Cup hopes alive in Bengaluru.

On a dominant day for Australia’s top order, Mitch Marsh also struck 121 from 108 on his 32nd birthday on Friday as part of a record-breaking 259-run opening stand for Australia.

The total means Pakistan need to pull off the biggest chase in the tournament’s history to run down the target.

Australia, at one stage, looked on track for a score of well beyond 400 after the team’s highest opening stand in World Cup history, before a brief fightback from Pakistan.

Such was the jovial atmosphere around Australia’s batting at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, the ground announcer sang happy birthday to Mitch Marsh when he was dismissed.

But it was Warner who received the biggest gifts as he scored his fourth straight century in ODIs against Pakistan.

The left-hander should have been out on 10 when he skyed Shaheen Shah Afridi (5-54) straight to mid on, and prepared to walk off the field.

But Usama Mir failed to even get a hand to the ball, as it fell between his arms into his chest.

Mir (1-82) then felt the pain for the next two hours, with Warner bringing up his 50 when he hit the legspinner to the legside boundary.

The opener was dropped again on 105, this time off Mir’s bowling when Abdullah Shafique grassed a chance on the boundary and it went over the rope for four.

Shafique was injured, and when the game resumed Warner hit Mir’s next ball for six and the over eventually went for 19 runs.

David Warner leaps for joy after completing his 21st ODI century in Bengaluru. Image by AP PHOTO

It summed up the day for Pakistan.

Haris Rauf copped the most punishment of any of the Pakistan bowlers, going for 3-83 from his eight overs.

Rauf eventually picked up the wicket of Warner when a miscued drive was caught on the long-on boundary, but by then the seamer had already been hit for five sixes in 4.2 overs.

Warner had slashed Rauf’s first ball of the day over backward point for four, and then ramped the next delivery into the roof of the grandstand over square leg.

Rauf’s first over went for 24 as Marsh also served up some punishment, before Warner ramped him for another six later in the innings.

And while Pakistan’s spinners managed to claw back some momentum through the middle part of the innings, Marsh pounced on any opportunity to go after the quicks.

Both Warner and Marsh hit nine sixes each, with six of Marsh’s coming down the down the ground with thunderous straight drives.

Marsh’s century was his first in ODI cricket since January 2016, and comes after he hit an equally brutal century on his Test return in this year’s Ashes.

Still, Australia could rue the fact they did not go on to record a bigger score, as they added only 6-42 from the final 7.4 overs after Warner’s dismissal.

Glenn Maxwell was out for a first-ball duck trying to slog when elevated to No.3, while only Josh Inglis (13 off nine) went at above a run a ball from the rest of Australia’s side.

Both teams need a win to keep pace with the race for the finals-paying top four.