Warner one of greatest openers of all time: Khawaja

Usman Khawaja expects David Warner to hold his spot for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, labelling his opening partner as one of the greatest in Australia’s cricket history.

Warner’s spot remains in the spotlight in the lead up to the start of the potential series decider on Wednesday, after his double-failure last time out at Headingley took the veteran’s series average to just 23.5.

Complicating the matter further, Mitch Marsh scored a century while filling in for allrounder Cameron Green in Leeds, with that pair now both available and fighting to play.

One of Marsh or Green could potentially open with Khawaja at Old Trafford, leaving Warner out in the cold as Australia push to wrap up the Ashes.

But when asked on Sunday if he expected to be opening alongside Warner in Manchester, Khawaja was clear.

“Yep,” he said. “From my point of view Dave Warner has been one of the greatest openers of all time.

“It is him and Haydos (Matt Hayden) right up there for Australia. The top two ever.

“So I will always back Davey no matter what, and the other guys will too.”

There were some early indications at training on Sunday that Warner would play, with he, Khawaja and No.3 Marnus Labuschagne the only men to face new balls in the Old Trafford nets.

Warner’s likely eventual successor Marcus Harris and wicketkeeper Alex Carey have also thrown their support behind the opener in recent days.

Warner and Khawaja share a close bond, having opened the batting together in junior cricket in Sydney before being reunited last year at the top of Australia’s order.

And Khawaja said it was easy to overlook the work the pair had done together in this year’s Ashes, including three successive half-century partnerships in tough conditions.

“It’s massive, and a thankless job,” Khawaja said.

“We go out there and got a really good start at Lord’s in heavy overhead conditions. I got out just last over before lunch but that sets up the game for us.

“Steve Smith comes out and batted in the sunshine and gets the beautiful 100.

“As an opener, sometimes you don’t always record your good days on how many runs you made. Sometimes it’s just about just grinding through those tough times.

“We’ve had three 50-run partnerships against Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

“That is as tough as it gets in England. You have to pay some respect to that.”